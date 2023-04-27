If someone had told Marco Bezzecchi that he would arrive in the fourth race of the season as leader of the MotoGP world championship, most likely he would not have believed it. Yet the Mooney VR46 rider arrives at the Jerez Grand Prix as leader of the standings, with 64 points and a great result also in the team standings, which thanks to his teammate Luca Marini, leads with 102 points.

The weekend in Austin was certainly not one of the most satisfying for the world championship leader, who however managed to keep the lead despite the difficulties: “In Texas it wasn’t easy for me, I had a few problems on Friday and stayed out of Q2. I went through Q1, but was able to recover and bring home a decent result. Sure, it wasn’t the best race of my career, but it wasn’t the worst either. In the end I brought home some points, even if I had some difficulties. But it was important to do better than last year, which I did, so that’s great.”

The Jerez track is well suited to Bezzecchi’s characteristics, who here conquered the podium in every minor class. The championship leader wants to continue on this positive line: “I honestly don’t know what to expect, but Jerez is a track that I really like. The atmosphere and the weather are also always very nice, so I’m looking forward to racing here with this new bike that I haven’t ridden at this track yet. I studied Pecco’s performance and his laps last year, as well as that of the other Ducati riders, I can’t wait”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Bob Meyer

“We are doing a great job! It is very beautiful and at the moment everything is fine. My team, my technicians, are making a lot of effort in everything. But Valentino and all the guys from the Academy are also working hard. There is a positive trend, so we want to continue like this, also bringing home some good races”, continues Bezzecchi speaking during the conference of the Spanish Grand Prix.

It is precisely in Jerez that Valentino Rossi will be seen for the first time this year, who returns to two wheels and will watch the feats of his Academy with a watchful eye: “I’m happy that Vale can come back this weekend. He can help us in so many ways, I can’t tell you how he can, but he has all the experience in the world, so he can understand a lot of things about how we’re behaving on the track. He can give us advice on driving, on the approach to sessions and races ”.

In recent days, the tire issue has held the scene, with the pressures that had already been at the center of numerous controversies last year. The rule, which was initially supposed to come into force at Jerez, has been postponed for Mugello. Bezzecchi is quite firm on his opinion about it: “I’d rather not have it, because sometimes it’s too difficult. For example, sometimes we can have pressure problems with these temperatures”.