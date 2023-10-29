The Thai Grand Prix gave us a long race that is considered among the best of the 2023 MotoGP season, not only for the great battle for the victory that saw Jorge Martin, Pecco Bagnaia and Brad Binder as protagonists. Even behind them, unrelenting battles took place which made the order of arrival even more uncertain. Among these was the internecine duel between the two Mooney VR46 standard bearers, with Marco Bezzecchi getting the better of Luca Marini and then fourth at the checkered flag.

Exceptional spectator of the battle for success, Bez he doesn’t hide a thought that has popped into his head in the last few rounds. Having started badly when the traffic lights went out, the driver from Viserba emerged as the laps went by: “Today’s balance is quite positive, I’m satisfied. The best race of the season? Not for me, because I wasn’t there to fight with them. I saw something, but it’s tiring to see what others are doing. I gave everything, but I hoped that all three of them would roll out at the last corner. So they would give me something I deserved, since I worked a huge ass. But unfortunately for me it didn’t happen, luckily for them. The challenge with Luca? Nice, if a little useless. Maybe it was more beautiful for him.”

Bezzecchi’s performance is even more notable if you consider the physical condition he is in. Still not fully recovered from his shoulder injury, the Valentino Rossi team rider is fighting against the pain, which was also felt in Buriram: “I had a great pace, I’m happy because I achieved some good results in these three races. I was hoping to do more, it bothers me to say that my shoulder hurts, but it hurt in all three races. Maybe this one was the worst because it always comes off like pigs, so it was really hard. But I brought home some decent results, it was a good race. I lost a lot of time to overcome, but it’s normal.”

Now MotoGP stops for a week, in which Bez he will take advantage of this to recover and try to get back into shape as soon as possible: “I am very happy to return home, I would have been happy even if I had been well. But now even more so because I’m not feeling great, I need to do several checks to make sure everything is ok after putting so much effort on my shoulder and to recover mobility and strength as soon as possible. Malaysia is a track that I like a lot, I’m happy to go there, apart from my shoulder I feel really good. I saw that many struggled, but I’m feeling great, so I’m really happy with this.”

While maintaining third position in the championship, Bezzecchi distanced himself in the standings from both leader Bagnaia and Martin, second. However, he does not think of becoming an ally of one or the other. Indeed, the objective is to return to fighting for the top positions and, why not, put a spanner in the works of the two title contenders: “Getting between Bagnaia and Martin? Absolutely yes! I do mine. My goal is to return to fight with them, if I can stay there and manage to beat them I’m happy. If they give me the pay I’m equally happy, but if I give it to them I’m happier. What matters is trying to get back on track for Malaysia or at least for Qatar and Valencia.”