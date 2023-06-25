Marco Bezzecchi tried to score the brace at Assen. However, the long race of the Dutch Grand Prix was the prerogative of Pecco Bagnaia, who after being tricked on Saturday, prevailed on Sunday, relegating the Mooney VR46 rider to second position. Silver Medal for Beztherefore, at the end of a complicated race in terms of management and strategy.

However, today’s second place counts as a triumph for Bezzecchi, who feels satisfied with the weekend as a whole: “It went well, I’m happy. I knew that Pecco would have been a little faster with the medium. So I knew it could have gone like this, so I’m very happy with the result.”

If yesterday Bez managed to outwit Bagnaia, today the choice of tire rewarded the reigning champion. But the Romagna rider was aware of this, and despite knowing he had something less, he preferred not to take risks by choosing a softer compound: “If I could win with the soft? It’s impossible to know, with the average the bike handles better, but it spins a little more, so managing it is a little more difficult. Maybe with the soft I would have handled it equally well, I don’t know. But it was very hot and it was a risk I didn’t want to take because throwing away such a beautiful weekend was a pity risking a move that was too risky”.

Furthermore, the race was not so simple, on the contrary. In addition to the high temperatures, the Mooney VR46 rider found himself forced to stay several laps behind a very effective Brad Binder, to then pass him and move into second position: “I struggled to pass Brad, he was fast, then I raised the pressure. So I did a bit of bungee for a lot of laps and when I was able to pass him I did two laps where I was fast”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Then I had a problem with the bike”, reveals Bezzecchi, who also had a few jolts. “There I shit myself because I said ‘they screw me, sure’. It was seven laps of real survival where the bike vibrated a lot, I didn’t quite understand why. So we have to try to explain this thing to each other, but despite this I am very happy because it was a fantastic weekend where I went crazy, as much as I could, so good”, he explains Bez.

However, Assen remains a track that rewards his crystalline talent and where the rider of the Valentino Rossi team manages to express himself at his best, regardless of the result: “This track is a pleasure, so problems or not, it’s really beautiful. I had a lot of fun. Then, apart from this problem, the bike was really good, Matteo Flamigni and the guys were great, so I had a fantastic feeling straight away. So I had a lot of fun even though I grit my teeth with Binder, but managed to screw him over. It takes a little courage to overtake there, but it was the only point where perhaps I had a little more to try and pass”.

In fact, it was precisely in Assen that Bezzecchi had conquered his first podium in MotoGP. One year later, the Mooney VR46 rider not only repeats himself, but leaves Holland strengthened by his success in the Sprint: “Between these two Assens, there are many other races where I was able to gain experience, where I grew up riding and where my team has also grown and helped me a ton. Above all we had fun like crazy all this time, we found a really nice relationship where we have fun, we all work together and I consider them my friends. In my opinion, this is quite the difference”.