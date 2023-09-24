He was the man of the weekend and on the Sunday of the Indian Grand Prix he redeemed himself by confirming expectations: Marco Bezzecchi is the first winner in the history of MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit, realizing what was missing in the Sprint. The Mooney VR46 team rider managed to recover from Saturday’s accident by taking the Ducati to the top step of the podium.

Already in the furious comeback of the Sprint he had shown an incredible pace and the confirmation came in today’s race, which Bez he won with an advantage of almost six seconds over Jorge Martin. With the success in the race, the rider of Valentino Rossi’s team is approaching the top of the championship, still occupied by Pecco Bagnaia who however leaves the field open to his pursuers and ends up in the gravel. Now Bezzecchi arrives in Japan third in the standings, 44 points behind the reigning champion.

“I felt really great with the bike, I was riding well,” an enthusiastic Bezzecchi told Sky Sport at the end of the race. “I simply tried to put myself in front, otherwise every time I get screwed with this pressure thing. So today I said ‘let’s do something, now I’ll get in front, because I’m a bit tired of getting paid’.

In the current MotoGP, the pressure at the front and the great heat it generates makes it difficult to keep up with the riders. With the track clean, Bez manages to breathe and let his Desmosedici breathe, dictating an unstoppable pace: “I’m happy, because the bike behaves at the front as it always should. I started to make my pace, I was doing very well always trying to manage the tyres. Today it wasn’t easy, I chose the soft like most of the riders, but after having worn it a lot yesterday in the Sprint it wasn’t so obvious that I would be able to finish the race well. Instead I handled it well, I was really good!”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Today Bezzecchi really made the difference over his rivals, demonstrating that he has caught up in terms of performance with both Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, his rivals in the championship: “Lately in braking I’ve been closer to Pecco, the one who always makes a bit of a difference. Jorge has also been very strong lately, at Misano, but also in the races before. I, on the other hand, have always chased them a bit, more or less in difficulty, but I was always missing something. This time I got it into my head that I had to pull away hard. In fact, in the tests if you looked at my pace it didn’t seem like much because I made so many mistakes to find the limit. But I’m happy because once I understood it I was able to always strike the iron there. The bike was performing well, so I’m very happy.”

The great heat affected the riders, who had to fight with unexpected physical fatigue, especially since MotoGP raced in India for the first time in its history. However, from there in front, the Bezhe made everything seem easier: “When you’re comfortable with the bike, you physically struggle a little less. Obviously here, in these conditions, we were all very surprised by the heat in India. Being the first time we didn’t know what to expect and it is really very hot. I think Friday, with such long shifts, was one of the toughest days of my career. But today, putting myself in front straight away and not having the hot air of the other bikes, I managed to manage myself quite well despite the fatigue. Very doable for me.”

This victory was greatly desired, it was taken away from him yesterday, but he took it back today. Bez wanted it, he looked for it in every way to give a gift to Filippo Mometto. The tragic death of the CIV driver and great childhood friend was a hard blow for many people in the paddock and deeply shook Bez, who as soon as he crossed the finish line he looked at the sky to thank his Momo: “I’m very happy, perhaps it’s my most exciting victory for now. They haven’t been very easy days, I dedicate the victory to Pippo (Filippo Mometto, ed) and his entire family. I wanted this victory yesterday, but perhaps today is even better.”