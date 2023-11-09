The last hat-trick of the season is very intense, the fight for the world championship is tight and all eyes are on Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin. However, Marco Bezzecchi was one of the great protagonists of the last race, in Buriram, where he proved to be very combative and competitive despite the pain in his shoulder, still not 100% after the fracture and the operation.

The driver of the Mooney VR46 team put his body to the test with a considerable performance, but which required a lot of energy, which he tried to recover in the week of stoppage between the two triptychs: “It was a very intense hat-trick for me, also because unfortunately my physical condition was not at its best. It was important to return home, I couldn’t rest too much, but I tried to recover as best I could with my shoulder, continuing to train.”

Now Bez has a week of rest… On his shoulders and is ready to get on track: “I feel ready for this last part of the season. I can’t complain, I feel a little better. I will definitely continue to feel some pain, but overall my condition surprises me in a positive way.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

“In Thailand I was very fast, then unfortunately in the race I made some small mistakes which cost me a lot of time to recover,” he continues. “But I was constant and very fast. I think I can try to repeat myself here. I’ll try to be fast and consistent. Obviously the weather will be key over the weekend as it looks like there could be a bit of unpredictability. But I will try to do my best to be strong.”

The work done at home involved shoulder recovery, but certainly not motorcycle training. In this regard, the VR46 rider jokes in the conference and stages a skit with Bagnaia, his training partner: “I didn’t go on a motorbike, I don’t want to see the Ranch for a while!”, he jokes. Pecco’s response is ready: “It’s just an excuse!”, and then closes with Bez’s reply: “Yes, for you!”.

“I didn’t drive, I thought it was better to rest,” he says, becoming serious again. “MotoGP is very stressful and I had to arrive here in good condition. I’m still not 100% because as soon as I put my shoulder under stress, my neck, shoulder and back create a lot of problems. But at least I have partially recovered and I will try to be strong.”

79 points away from the top of the standings, Bezzecchi is still mathematically fighting for the title. However, he believes that the undertaking is particularly difficult, given the current situation of the two rivals and his physical condition: “It is still possible, although extremely difficult because they are very fast and I am not yet in top condition. But if I get a good result, I too will get on the podium doing the gesture they did! We will try, they are very strong, but I will do my best.”