He had been the master on Friday and the ruler of Saturday morning, yet Marco Bezzecchi had to settle for a seventh place in the Sachsenring Sprint. The Mooney VR46 rider had already warned that the German weekend wouldn’t be brilliant and it was. With a subdued Sprint he loses second place in the world championship and slips to -27 from the leader Pecco Bagnaia.

“But in short, not very well”, is the comment of Bez at the end of a somewhat dull Saturday. “We knew we were going to struggle a bit, because I’m not ready yet. Usually I miss the flying lap, but I have good pace. Here it’s the opposite, I got the flying lap this morning, I would have done pole but Zarco went down at 11, so they took my lap away. But I’m in more trouble at pace, especially with the soft rear. I didn’t suffer much from the tire drop, but I can’t get the bike to turn. So I always go wide, I pull on the front tire to make it turn, but it doesn’t turn and it also starts behind me”.

Many small problems that put together made Bezzecchi’s race difficult. However, the rider from Romagna doesn’t give up and is aiming for redemption in Sunday’s match. To do this, some tricks will be needed on his Ducati: “Tomorrow is certainly another possibility to try to improve. I’d like to try to make some small changes on the bike, nothing in particular, because in the warm-up it’s hard to understand. But I hope that a few small modifications might help me turn better, the medium at the rear”.

Crash of Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The rider of the Valentino Rossi team was the protagonist of a crash this morning in qualifying. In his haste, he crossed the track, just like Marc Marquez had done a few minutes earlier. When he was reprimanded, Bezzecchi got on the defensive emphasizing the difference in treatment towards Marquez, who is always “pardoned” for every action: The crash? I took a patch of water, no big deal. A blow to the back, I’m fine”.

“I crossed because I saw Marquez do it. They never give him shit, so I thought ‘I’ll do it, then they’ll definitely scold me’. They also gave me the warning, which he totally hit me this morning and they gave it to me. I did it because I saw him…fortunately they didn’t say anything to me, but it would be of course for them to come and say something to me. He always does what he pleases and I want to see if they say anything to me,” he concludes Bez.