MotoGP, Bezzecchi has chosen his future

To see Mark Bezzecchi celebrating in the pits of the Red Bull Ring, it seems impossible to think that the Romagna rider can separate himself from the Mooney team and the structure that Valentino Rossi has created to compete at the top levels of the MotoGP world championship. And indeed all the signs of the last few days point to a new marriage between the Bez and his team.

Bezzecchi’s words

#72 himself admitted that he has made the official decision on his future: he will communicate it in the next few days: “Valentino is pushing me a lot (to stay in Mooney, nda). I really appreciate that, because it’s about the best of all time and being pushed by him doesn’t happen to everyone“, this is his comment at the press conference at the Red Bull Ring. “I’ve already made my decision. I can’t tell you what it is yet, but I’ll let you know soon“.

“I’ve already made my decision” 🎙️ – Bez A 2024 announcement from Bez is looming! 👀#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/VzCKJKWi1c — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 20, 2023

MotoGP riders market, the joints for 2024

The Bezzecchi-Mooney VR6 partnership has been questioned in recent weeks, as the rider from Romagna wanted a factory bike for 2024 to consolidate his title ambitions. At that point Valentino certainly came into play Reds, whose presence at the Red Bull Ring was certainly not accidental. From what emerged, the Doctor explained to Bezzecchi how the problem with the factory bike (which belongs to Pramac by contract) is not insurmountable, and that we can fight for the championship even with the specifications of a year earlier. And, from the words of the Bezit seems that the convincing work of #46 has been successful.

Barring second thoughts, Bezzecchi should therefore announce his renewal with the Mooney VR46 team in the coming days. By doing so, he would therefore leave the road open to the Prima Pramac Racing team, which has just separated from Johann Zarco: at this point Franco Morbidelli he would have the opportunity to ride a factory Ducati. A chance as tempting as it was unexpected, considering that the Italian-Brazilian comes from very difficult years in Yamaha, from which he was dismounted in favor of Alex Rins. In Prima Pramac Racing they would welcome him, also considering today’s words from Paolo Campinoti. The Softalmost superfluous to underline it, would go in a hurry.