In a wet and gradually drier Silverstone, Marco Bezzecchi proved to be decidedly competitive, closing the gap in the championship from the two rivals who precede him Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, today more in difficulty and behind him. Starting from pole, he came close to winning the Sprint, which however went to Alex Marquez in semi-dry conditions on rain tyres.

The short race on Saturday, initially at risk due to the heavy rain that had forced him to compete in qualifying amidst many complaints from the riders, then went on stage, giving a duel on the verge of tenths between the Gresini team rider and the Mooney rider VR46, who played cunning but with a big heart.

The second Sprint success of the season didn’t come, however Bez is quite satisfied with how the whole day went, in which he proved he can fight in any condition: “It was beautiful! It was actually not quite calculated, but I wanted to do something similar. When Alex took the lead, I tried to pass Jack [Miller] and stay behind him”, explained the standard bearer Mooney to the microphones of Sky Sport at the end of the race.

Bezzecchi spent most of the 10 laps behind the Gresini standard bearer, who dictated the pace not without difficulty: “I saw that Alex was riding very dirty, I thought he wouldn’t get to the end with the rain tyres, with all that dry track. So I told myself to manage a little by trying to be close to him. But then in reality, when I went to push, I too was in trouble and it took me a long time to try and get close, but I couldn’t make it. He was better, but I’m happy.”

In the last lap, the Romagna rider gained several tenths on Marquez, so much so as to lead one to think he could do it, however the Spaniard defended himself well, relegating his brand mate to second position. However, today’s result can satisfy Bezzecchi, who proved to be versatile and capable of always being competitive: “Unfortunately I made a mistake this morning. But in the wet you always have to push, because doing one more lap could mean taking pole or in any case the front row. Or if you don’t, they screw you over so I was trying to push.”

“Besides, I had never seen the table because the windshield was half fogged up and I couldn’t see anything. I’ve never seen it, so I didn’t know what position I was in, as I was spinning and so I said ‘ok, I’m shooting like crazy’. When I was walking after qualifying I asked Matteo where we were going. He answered me that I had taken pole!”, He says talking about the pole conquered in the morning.

Getting on the podium in a complicated situation like the one seen in the English afternoon is a sign of great confidence, despite the choice of tires was key: “When I arrived on the grid, I told Matteo that if it had been a long race, it would have had to start with slicks. Except that with 10 laps you really lost a lot at the beginning, because where it was wet, water came up. But there were already some practically dry spots where you could go faster with slicks. But in 10 laps the risk would have been more than the gain”.

Sunday will be another story, a dry race is expected and the cards on the table will mix again. However, Bezzecchi is very confident that he can also do well in the long race: “Anyway, I’m feeling good. In my opinion, in the wet we have found a basis that makes me ride a little more as I like, and in the dry as well. But we’ll see, because we didn’t ride much in the dry so tomorrow certainly won’t be easy. I’m trying”.

There is also a hint of the future. Yesterday, Motorsport.com had anticipated that the road to the factory bike passes through Pramac. But Bez feels like family with the Mooney VR46 team. What will his choice be in the end? “You all know what I think. I get on very well with my team, I would obviously like to have a factory bike, like all riders dream of. So it’s going to be a tough choice, but I’m thinking about it. I’m telling the truth, I think about it more at home because on the track I prefer to think about bikes ”, he concludes.