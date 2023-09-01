With the tranquility of the future, Marco Bezzecchi started his Catalan Grand Prix without thoughts or pressure, however not everything went as he would have liked. A few too many problems in the Friday morning session relegated him to the back-up positions, but he then redeemed himself in the second session with a seventh position which allowed him direct access to Q2.

Although he might appear to be in difficulty, the Mooney VR46 rider appeared optimistic at the end of the first day of free practice, with confidence in view of tomorrow: “I wasn’t in so much difficulty, in the end I wasn’t worried, I wasn’t too far from the first. But actually the problem is that I didn’t change the tire, but someone from the first ones did. But from Pecco to me, he didn’t change it and was in front. I collected three tenths, I was obviously much further back “.

However, what represents a problem for him is the grip, as well as the rest of the grid: “However, I preferred to work more for the race, the wear is a lot and the grip is in almost embarrassing conditions. The tarmac is a disaster and I’m struggling to find traction. This afternoon I improved, but the problem remained there. With the brakes the track isn’t too bad, in terms of safety we are there. Then they made some improvements with the escape routes, I think we’re here. They did a nice job, but in my opinion it’s just a feature here. It was the same with Moto2, and even more so with MotoGP. But the track is safe and also very beautiful. It’s a pity that it has asphalt like this.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Under these conditions, it will also be difficult to understand which tire to use in the race and how to manage it during the various laps. If in normal situations management mainly concerns the long race, in Barcelona it will also be important in view of the Sprint: “It will certainly be a management race, it will also be necessary to understand which tire to use for the Sprint, because I honestly don’t have it very clear . But we have a lot of data to look at, so we hope to find some way”.

Concentrating on the track is the only thing that matters for Bezzecchi, who now approaches the Catalan Grand Prix with no worries: “I’ve always been quite calm, at this time of year it’s hard not to think about it. Even if fortunately the Academy did a great job, my managerial part was very good, because they didn’t make me feel the slightest pressure. But it’s normal to think about it, you have to know what things are. But I’m pretty calm, I’m happy with my choice, I get on well with the boys and it’s a pleasure to be with them”.