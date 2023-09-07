The great protagonist of last weekend is undoubtedly Pecco Bagnaia, who emerged practically unscathed from a frightening accident. However, one hundred meters earlier, the start had seen five riders crash, including Marco Bezzecchi. The Mooney VR46 rider now shows up at Misano with a band on his left forearm, a consequence of the crash at last Sunday’s start.

Already sore during the race, Bez continued to feel pain in recent days, dedicating time to physiotherapy to be able to face the weekend at home in the best possible way. Your audience will represent a not inconsiderable boost of energy, however they don’t rule out taking painkillers to be able to go on the track feeling less pain: “Physically I was in a lot of pain on Sunday, so when I got home we decided to do some checks, luckily I didn’t it’s nothing serious. But my forearm muscles are very stiff and I have a hard time holding the handlebars tight. We worked a lot with the physiotherapy and today we took a step forward compared to yesterday, so I’m positive for tomorrow to try and feel better on the bike”.

“I hope it won’t bother me in the race, but concentration and adrenaline will be a natural painkiller. If I need to, and I think I will, I’ll take the painkiller. Now I’m a bit annoyed by doing nothing. I first tried to get on the bike and my thumb hurts a bit. It will not be easy, perhaps with a slightly different position we will try to overcome this thing ”, she continues.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Now his home grand prix awaits him, on a track like Misano which in itself presents difficulties as it is quite physically demanding: “It’s a physical track even when it feels good, overall I feel good, apart from my hand . I feel ready to fight. The most tiring points? All the detached sections, certainly the Quercia, but also the Rio. The whole wagon because the bike moves… it’s not an optimal track for these conditions”.

The San Marino Grand Prix is ​​a new opportunity to reclaim one’s position in the championship, but it will also be an emotional weekend, in which one finds oneself “on the other side”, after having witnessed for so many years as a child the feats of those who they were his favorites: “Surely there will also be the fans to support me, more home grand prix than this one is difficult because I live close by. It will definitely be an extra boost. I came for many years with my dad to watch the races here, from 2009 onwards almost always, at least one day we went to the meadow. I have great memories, I also saw a fantastic victory by Valentino here in 2014, with an all-blue helmet. Marvelous! Now racing on this track with my grandstand with all the flags that have my number 72 is beautiful! I’m very happy to be here”.

Undoubtedly, as in any other race, the start will be fundamental. It will be even more so for Bezzecchi, who in the light of what happened in the last rounds will try to change his approach: “As far as I’m concerned, I’ll behave differently. I’ll stand inside to avoid being knocked over!”.