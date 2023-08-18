“It went quite well, it was a positive day. Maybe I didn’t expect to finish first, but to be fast, yes.” Marco Bezzecchi seems to downplay the great start he had in the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.

The Mooney VR46 driver ended the first day of practice in the lead and did so with a time of 1’28″533, breaking the previous record set at the Red Bull Ring, but even looking at the rest of the weekend he remains very cautious about his chances of victory, underlining that the most important thing is to redeem the zero of Silverstone.

“It’s only Friday for now, so I want to set my goals after qualifying. For now, I just want to go as fast as possible. After the mistake at Silverstone, it’s important to try and get a good result to reconfirm strong, but let’s at least wait for qualifying “, said Marco when asked if he considers himself one of the possible favourites.

Among other things, it wasn’t an easy day anyway, because everyone had to deal with a few drops of rain in the final 15 minutes, but Bezzecchi also suffered a small problem on his Ducati and in the end he stopped on the track at dry of fuel.

“When it started to rain I stopped immediately to put on new tyres. Then I was second or third at the time, so I thought I was in a position to wait an extra minute or two, but the track wasn’t a problem.” , has explained.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I had a little problem when I started the time attack. I did a time trial, but then the word ‘problem’ appeared on the dashboard, so when I stopped we tried to solve the problem, which was actually bullshit, but to try and take advantage of the second tire as well, we didn’t refuel and in the end I was left stranded because of that,” he added.

When he ran dry, he stopped right where Valentino Rossi was watching him. He then took advantage of the “Doctor’s” passage to return to the garage, also asking for some advice from the nine-time world champion, who is also the owner of his team as well as his mentor.

“I asked him two or three things which I won’t tell you, because otherwise everyone reads me and knows what I’m asking (laughs). I didn’t know he was there, but when I saw him I stopped and took advantage of the passage “.

From a race perspective, however, there is one thing he seems to have few doubts about and that is the front tyre: “It depends on the temperature, but this is a track where, with my riding style, I suffer a lot from the soft and medium. If c ‘is the right temperature, I think I’ll always use hard.”