Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini give yet another proof of solidity to the British GP which was raced today at Silverstone. Starting respectively from the third and fourth row of the grid, riding the Ducati Desmosedici GP riders, the Mooney VR46 Racing Team riders cross the finish line in the wake of the very first group in tenth and twelfth position. Seventh on the grid, Bezzecchi is the victim of a contact right at the start of the green light and is forced to recover. In P15 after two laps, thanks to a good pace, he hits the top-10 right under the checkered flag reaching 61 points in the overall, and is the first among the rookie. Also penalized by the same accident at the start, from the tenth position of the grid. After a difficult first half of the race, he recovers in the final up to twelfth place, winning points for the eighth time during the season.

“To be the first time in Silverstone with MotoGP, I’m happy to have hit the top-10, a good result. It was not the start I expected: I immediately touched someone at the start and then even after 2/3 laps while I was trying to recover positions“Commented Bezzecchi. “I then took advantage of the good pace we had to move up the rankings, I tried and being in the ten is not bad at all. We worked well all weekend, the guys on the team did a lot and we continue like this towards Austria, a track that I like very much“.

Marini added: “A compromised race at the start. Some riders touched in front of me and I had to go all the way out, losing so many positions. I couldn’t do otherwise, I then tried to recover and move up the rankings. I pushed, the pace was good, but the gap from the front group was now too big. I was very strong under braking, I felt at ease in overtaking and it’s a shame I lost ground right at the start. We bring all the positive from this weekend to Austria to take another step forward“.