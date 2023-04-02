Termas de Rio Hondo is a track destined to remain in the heart of Marco Bezzecchi. In 2018 his first victory in the World Championship, in Moto3, came precisely in Argentina, but today’s is a decidedly more historic achievement, because it is his first success in the premier class, which also places him at the top of the championship standings.

A triumph without ifs and buts for the Mooney VR46 rider, who under the rain got off to a great start from the front row and immediately took the lead of the group. Then gradually he detached him, managing to even exceed the 7″ advantage over his pursuers, which he then administrated wonderfully up to the checkered flag, except for a small shiver at turn 8.

His goal of the season was the first victory in MotoGP and he only needed two Grands Prix to achieve it. If appetite comes with eating, counting that he has reached the podium in three of the four races held so far (also counting the Sprints), “Bez” is ready to apply for an outsider role for this season. By the way, this is also Ducati’s first center in Argentina, as well as the first for Valentino Rossi’s team.

For one Ducatisti who exalted, another disappointed expectations, throwing away a second place that could have been invaluable in terms of the world championship. We are talking about the reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia, who crashed with 9 laps to go, when he was in second position.

The Piedmontese had remained in Alex Marquez’s wake for a good part of the race, then with 11 laps to go he had broken the delay and seemed to be able to manage the place of honor with ease. A couple of laps later, however, he lost the front when braking in the penultimate corner: despite having the lucidity to immediately pull the clutch to keep the bike running, he lost a lot of time, finishing 16th and out of the points. A result which therefore allowed Bezzecchi to overtake him by 9 lengths.

In any case, it remains a Sunday to remember for Ducati, given that only the Desmosedici GPs have made the podium. Place of honor went to Johann Zarco, author of a powerful comeback in the second part of the race, which led him to get the better of Alex Marquez just two laps from the end. If the Frenchman was a surprise protagonist, the Spaniard from Gresini Racing remains a fantastic weekend who, after yesterday’s pole position, also found a podium that he was missing from Aragon 2020. Among other things, there are only Ducati in the top 4, with the riders we have already mentioned.

Unfortunately, it was Franco Morbidelli who paid the price for Zarco’s great comeback, who up until a few laps had in turn savored the possibility of getting on the podium again. Against the French he could do nothing, but the second fourth place of the weekend must be a starting point on which to build a continuation of the growing season.

Rounding out the top 5 is Jorge Martin’s other Ducati Pramac, followed by Jack Miller’s KTM, who made a great comeback from the back of the grid. Today didn’t go so well for teammate Brad Binder, winner of yesterday’s Sprint, who crashed on the first lap and then finished 17th and last. “Jackass”, on the other hand, did well in the final to defend himself against the return of Fabio Quartararo, who was also dropped back in the early stages due to a contact with Takaaki Nakagami’s Honda, but was then able to patch up a very complicated weekend .

In the top 10 there is also space for Luca Marini and Fabio Di Giannantonio, respectively eighth and tenth. It’s a pity for the decline suffered in the second part by the Gresini Racing driver, who had also been fifth in the early stages. Among them was Alex Rins, who held up Honda’s honor on a Sunday when there were no factory team RC213Vs on the track, given that Marc Marquez’s absence was compounded by the unfit of Joan Mir for a head injury sustained in yesterday’s Sprint crash.

Do not forget the Aprilia Sunday. It is well known that his riders are not wet specialists, but much more was expected of them: Maverick Vinales finished only 12th and Aleix Espargaro even 15th.