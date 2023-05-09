Thousandth GP of the MotoGP era upon us with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team ready for the starting lights of the French GP that takes place this weekend in Le Mans. A fascinating Grand Prix on the historic 24-hour track, but at the same time uncertain and often decided by sudden changes in the weather.

Marco Bezzecchi is back in the saddle after the productive day of testing in Andalucia (best time overall, ed) and is preparing to defend P2 in the general classification (65 points, ed) on a track that can well adapt to his driving characteristics. At work in the pits since Friday, he has direct qualification for Q2 in his sights.

“Le Mans is a historic track in the Championship and apart from the weather, which has sometimes played tricks on us, it’s a track that I like and where I was fast. We weren’t perfect at Jerez, Friday affected the weekend, one something we had hypothesized on paper, but which had never happened to us up to that moment. In the test, I rediscovered my driving sensations and I’m happy. We start strong immediately from free practice and don’t let ourselves be surprised in order to be able to manage the GP in the best possible way.” Bezzecchi said.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

An objective also shared by Luca Marini, second in the test and satisfied with the progress in terms of settings on his Ducati Desmosedici GP. For him too, the key will be managing sudden weather changes and the classification on Friday’s free practice.

“The Le Mans weekend is always a big question mark: the weather can really make a difference. Let’s hope it’s dry, sunny and also good temperatures. Otherwise we won’t have to be surprised and be able, shrewd and very intelligent to manage the intermediate track conditions are at best. We’ll bring the data from the Jerez test, we did a good job, we’ll do a few more tests and try to be immediately competitive. In the light of the first races, Friday’s result is crucial to be able to stand for the podium of the Sprint and then of Sunday”, added Marini.