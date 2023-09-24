MotoGP Indian GP order of arrival

The match report

Marco Bezzecchi he was extraordinary, taking on board what his teammate Luca Marini had taken away from him yesterday by crashing into him at the first corner. The VR46 driver took advantage of the ‘braking challenge’ between Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia at the end of the long straight during the first lap to take the lead and never relinquish it in a triumphal escape towards the checkered flag.

Behind Bezzecchi the duel took place in the name ofpride between Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia. The Spanish rider took second position by braking at the end of the long straight, forcing the world champion to raise the bike again. Pecco responded with the same coin about ten laps later, surprising the Pramac rider in the horseshoe.

When Bagnaia seemed to have definitively taken possession of second position came the official pilot’s error, who lost the front, definitively reopening the World Championship. At that point Martin had to manage the opening of the suit, managing to close it thus avoiding serious consequences, but thus favoring the return of an extraordinary Fabio Quartararo in the fight for second position.

For some reason, @88jorgemartin‘s leathers are partly open! 😮 He’s managed to zip them up but now he has @FabioQ20 for company! 🤯#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4lRmbu4lee — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 24, 2023

El Diablo tried on the last lap, but Martin managed to respond to the Yamaha rider by getting his hands on 20 very precious points to dream of winning the World title. Marc Marquez in turn he was having a podium race before losing the front in Turn-1. The eight-time world champion remained clinging to his Honda as he restarted and closed the comeback in ninth position. Beautiful duel for fourth position between Brad Binder and Joan Mir, with the South African from KTM managing to contain the 2020 world champion, who was finally incisive this weekend at the Buddh International Circuit.