Arriving in India was an adventure for many, but once we reached our destination, we found ourselves faced with a surprising path. The Buddh International Circuit left positive feelings for the MotoGP riders, who had their first approach yesterday, but the final test took place today, with the first free practices that kicked off the Indian Grand Prix. Commanding the first round in the history of the world championship was Marco Bezzecchi, who had already had a positive opinion of the track before arriving at Buddh, according to the images.

He likes the track and it shows: ready, go, the Mooney VR46 standard bearer imposed himself by immediately dictating the pace, then closing Friday with the fifth fastest time in the afternoon (while the leader of the P2s was his teammate Luca Marini) . Having dispelled the doubts about safety, Bez concentrated on the track, learning to know it and immediately making his move: “They went well, I can’t complain. I like the track, they were tough but good. I haven’t compared the data with Luca yet, but I’ll go and do it straight away.”

Friday was dedicated to getting to know the new track, which had a positive impact on the riders. During the day we saw many long runs at the first corner, which immediately seemed to be the most critical point on the track. Bezzecchi also made a mistake right there and, at the end of Friday, he began to define the most complicated areas in his opinion: “Turn 1 is very difficult to stop the bike, also because there is Turn 2 immediately, so every time you go a little wide and you hit the next bend and it’s very difficult!”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I made many mistakes to try to have a perfect reference, but it’s not easy. I think it’s the most difficult point, but it’s not the most complicated point to ride, the most difficult is the third sector. You have to be very precise and there are many turns in sequence. If you make a mistake on the first one you compromise the whole sector”, explains the Mooney VR46 rider, who is currently third in the championship and will not have to make any mistakes in the race.

Bezzecchi presented himself to the media at the end of the day of testing very satisfied with his physical condition. The rider from Viserba put his hand to the test on this day of free practice, noting that he was almost back to full fitness: “I’m very happy with my hand, I feel quite good on the bike. I’m almost at 100% of my physical condition. I still have a bit of pain, but this track in terms of direction changes, there are two chicanes which are easier than Misano.”

The satisfaction for physical recovery is great, and being in shape will also be important to deal with a particular condition: the heat. The very high temperatures, typical of this area, can represent a considerable difficulty factor, but according to Bezzecchi it is a condition that we will have to get used to, given the races that will follow India: “It was hard because it was hot, but that’s okay. I don’t remember the heat in Sepang at the moment… it’s tough because it’s very hot, but now we arrive in a part of the championship where it will always be hot, apart from Australia.”