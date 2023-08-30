In Austria he said he had already made his decision and all the indications seemed to lead to a stay at the Mooney VR46 for Marco Bezzecchi. Clues that turned into evidence this morning, when Valentino Rossi’s team officially announced that it had extended the contract of the rider from Rimini by one year.

The heart and the desire to continue being part of a group that led him to become one of the big names in MotoGP in less than a year and a half from his debut finally got the better of what could have been rationality, which would have led to choosing a move to Prima Pramac Racing, with the possibility, however, of getting on a Ducati in the factory version.

Net of everything, “Bez” seems truly convinced that he has made the right choice for his future and this can be seen quite clearly from the words he pronounced in the press release released this morning by the Tavullia team.

“I am very happy to be able to confirm that in 2024 I will be on track with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team. This team has been crucial for my career, not only in sport, up to today and in the future. I arrived here in 2020, in Moto2, we then landed together in MotoGP in 2022 and this year we had great satisfaction. Continuing to grow in this working group, with the support of Ducati, is the most natural choice for me,” said Bezzecchi.

“2024 brings with it many expectations, but for now I want to focus on this season. We are currently fighting for the World podium, we have the team title open with Luca and I am sure that everyone in the team will give their all, even more of what has been done so far, to achieve these objectives. Thanks to Vale, Uccio, Pablo, to the VR46 Riders Academy and to all those who have made this possible. Staying in the Vale team is a great incentive for me as well as a pride” , he added.

Valentino Rossi, Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Team director Alessio “Uccio” Salucci had always been very clear in saying that confirming Bezzecchi was the team’s first choice, so having achieved the goal can only be a great joy for him.

“I can’t hide the satisfaction of having signed this agreement with Marco. Not only because he represents a bet won within a long growth path in our team from Moto2, but for the entire work group and also for all our partners, whom we thank for their support, and the fans who follow us. It was essential to be able to continue another year and I have to thank all those who collaborate with the management of the team, Vale and Pablo for the collective work that has led us to achieve this goal” Uccio said.

“I’m happy because I know how much value Marco has to be able to stay here in our family. As a team, together with Ducati, we will give him all the resources and commitment available to continue working with the same serenity and team spirit that gave us allowed us to reach extraordinary goals this season,” he concluded.

