Two top 10s in the two sessions on Friday and the Malaysian Grand Prix starts off on the right foot for Marco Bezzecchi, who grabs direct access to tomorrow’s Q2. A good start to the weekend for the Mooney VR46 team driver, who mathematically is still fighting for the championship, but seems to have stopped thinking about it, given the large gap in the standings between himself and the Martin-Bagnaia duo.

Bez is therefore focusing on the weekend, which will still be a bit of pain given his shoulder is not yet 100% after the injury a month ago. Sepang is a demanding track in physical terms, however the rider from Valentino Rossi’s team set a ninth fastest time at the end of the day which allows him to arrive relatively calmly on Saturday: “It didn’t go bad, I was hoping to do a little better over time attack. In terms of pace I’m quite satisfied, but in the last time attack, which was the only real one, I missed something. I wasn’t super impactful like I am when I do two in a row. This is something to work on a bit, but I’m quite satisfied.”

The goal today was to enter Q2 directly and it was achieved. The next step is to bring together Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia, who seemed slightly more effective than Bezzecchi: “I was a little less good than Martin, for example, who made the tire plan identical to mine. However, he was better because he did a better time attack while I wasn’t able to be as fast as him, I was missing a few tenths.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

“I’m also fast in terms of pace, however tomorrow I can improve a little further”, reveals Bez, aware that he still has a bit of margin. “Obviously the goal is always to try to do a little better, but we’re not too far away. Physically I’m quite well, but here there are a lot of braking to the right and my shoulder still bothers me a bit. More than the shoulder, the neck. In turns 9, 10, 11, 13 and 14 where you always remain leaning to the right I struggle a bit, but I can do it.”

The reason for the difficulties in the first free practice session can also be attributed to a problem with the tyre, in addition to physical fatigue: “Unfortunately this morning I had a pre-heated tire and I didn’t understand why I couldn’t go fast. So in the afternoon, to be on the safe side, I had to mount a soft tire earlier than necessary, also because there was a risk of rain. From there I started to get better and I realized that it was a problem with the tire I had before.