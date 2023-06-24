That Marco Bezzecchi was the man to beat in Assen had already seemed clear enough after qualifying, but the Mooney VR46 rider confirmed it in this afternoon’s Sprint, conquering his first success in the MotoGP short race on Saturday, right on the track where a year ago he got on the podium for the first time.

The rider from Romagna started from pole position, but his start was not up to the lightning speed of Pecco Bagnaia, who managed to steal the leadership from him at the first braking point. Indeed, even Brad Binder, who started very well from the second row, took the opportunity to steal the place of honor from him.

However, Bezzecchi was a real fury and it didn’t take him long to get rid of the South African from the KTM and get back into the exhausts of the official Desmosedici GP. During the fourth lap he then found the way to slip past the reigning world champion and take the lead.

Once in the lead, it was immediately clear that there would be little to do for his opponents, because in the space of a couple of laps he managed to dig a furrow of just under a second against Bagnaia. For his part, the World Championship leader managed, but he never gave up completely and with three laps to go he was only four tenths behind.

It seemed like the prelude to a duel, but Bezzecchi responded immediately in the next step and, indeed, then presented himself under the checkered flag with a margin of 1″2 over his compatriot, slightly reducing the gap also in the world standings, in which now he is 31 lengths behind. Pecco can smile anyway, because in the last five races he has always been first or second and has earned a few points on his direct pursuer Jorge Martin, now at -21, who recovered from tenth place on the grid, but had to settle for sixth.

Behind the two Ducatisti there was a very good fight for the lowest step of the podium, which in addition to Binder involved Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha and Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia, which at least on a friendly track seem to have returned to their 2022 glory At the finish line, the KTM standard bearer passed third, but the cold shower arrived for him: a 3″ penalty for not having respected the track limits on the last lap and a drop back to fifth place. Joy therefore for Quartararo, who inherits his first podium in a Sprint, after Sunday’s in Austin, moreover in a weekend in which he has to deal with a fractured big toe.

Espargaro stopped at the foot of the podium, but today was undoubtedly the best race for him and for Aprilia in quite some time now. And the argument could also include Maverick Vinales, who brought the other RS-GP to the finish line in seventh position.

Eighth then was a disappointing Luca Marini after this morning’s front row, but the rider of the Mooney VR46 also ran into a half-second penalty for a cut. A heavy penalty, which cost him two positions, dropping him to tenth position, therefore out of the points zone. On the other hand, Enea Bastianini and Alex Marquez earn one each, with the former making a great comeback from the back of the grid.

Yet another bad day for Marc Marquez, even 17th at the finish line, probably also due to a wicked choice of tires, given that he mounted the soft on the front when most of the others used the hard. The best of the Hondas was therefore that of Takaaki Nakagami, who however remained out of the points in 12th position. As for the other Italians, Franco Morbidelli finished 15th, just ahead of Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori. Fabio Di Giannantonio however was forced to retire after a fall.