Also in the audience were Manuel Poggiali, two-time world champion and coach of the Ducati Lenovo riders for 2024, the designer Aldo Drudi, the six-time Italian champion Massimo Roccoli and Giovanni Copioli, president of the Italian Motorcycling Federation, fresh from the 2023 Fim Awards ( the prizes for the world champions of the international federation, staged in Liverpool).

The event will be presented by Boris Casadio, voice of the Misano World Ciruit Marco Simoncelli and of many motoring events. Also on stage were Moreno Maresi, municipal councilor for Sport, Sara Donati, president of the Rimini city council, Fabrizio Santarini, secretary of the motoclub, Martino Barberi, sports director. Two trophies were awarded: one by the Municipality and the other by the “Pasolini” motoclub. At the end the greeting from His Excellency Bishop Nicolò Anselmi.

Jamil Sadegholvaad, mayor of Rimini: “It’s nice to hear, in the World Cup interviews, the Rimini ‘s’ of these kids who are proud to come from this land and to be part of it. This stimulates us to double and triple our efforts to obtain, in collaboration with the territory and the Republic of San Marino, these great world competitions on the Riviera. There is global competition to host these events but we are doing our utmost to maintain them. Recent news: the Formula E world championship leaves Rome to arrive in Misano! Great news”

Sergio Rastelli, president of the new “Renzo Pasolini” motoclub: “For the first time three riders from the same motoclub and from the same city manage to achieve such important results. I can only compliment them, admired for what they did, for the determination, passion and speed they put on the track. I remember them 10 years ago as little ones and I realize how much they have grown. Last year the Fim Awards were held here. But thanks to our pilots, who are working hard, we brought it back.”

Giovanni Copioli, IMF president: “Without taking anything away from Liverpool, this theater is really very beautiful. I have to applaud the “Pasolini” motoclub because there are no other cities and motoclubs that can celebrate three riders so strong and capable of achieving world podiums. I hope to see them next year in Liverpool (in the Fim Awards only world champions are awarded and only Casadei attended)”.

The evening organized by the Municipality of Rimini and the new “Renzo Pasolini” motoclub, to celebrate Marco Bezzecchi, Mattia Casadei and Matteo Ferrari at the Galli theater

Marco Bezzecchi, 3rd in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship with Mooney VR46: “I’m very happy with this season, 4 victories (3 in actual GPs) and many podiums. I fought for the title until almost the end, when I got injured, but I’m happy. I could have gone to the official Ducati in 2024 and refusing wasn’t easy, but for 4 years I have built an excellent relationship with the men on my team who help me ride at my best; I chose to stay with them.”

Matteo Ferrari, 3rd in the 2023 MotoE World Championship with Felo Gresini: “The best awards ceremonies are the ones where you stay at home. It was the best season since I competed in the world championship, both in terms of speed and competitiveness, but something was missing given that we are 3rd. I’m happy that the title went to Mattia who is from Rimini, better for him than for some other opponent. I’m also satisfied for getting on the Moto2 in the last race in Valencia: it was a wonderful gift from Gresini Racing and we went fast (19th at the finish line). Next year I hope to do more.”

Mattia Casadei, 2023 Moto2 champion with Pons: “It’s wonderful to see these people here with us: it makes me proud! The MotoE season started uphill, then we won a lot and I’m very happy. I also tried the final races of the Moto2 world championship and it wasn’t easy: I struggled a bit. In Australia, in the wet, I was fighting to get the first points, but I crashed. Next season I want to do better, doing MotoE and CEV Moto2. I would also like to thank Paolo Simoncelli who helped me grow a lot.”