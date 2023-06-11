The Mugello weekend ended with a bitter taste for Marco Bezzecchi. After being one of the great protagonists of the Sprint, which finished second behind Pecco Bagnaia, the rider of the Mooney VR46 was indicated as one of the favorites for the long race, but he was unable to go beyond eighth place. A disappointment for the rider from Rimini, who didn’t hide that today something wasn’t right on his Desmosedici GP.

“I don’t know yet, but there was something strange. We haven’t had time to look yet, but at the second corner I understood that I would have struggled like a beast the whole race, because I couldn’t stand up. Unfortunately that’s how it went, we’ll have to check the data to try to understand what went wrong and make up for it at the Sachsenring”, said a visibly disappointed Bezzecchi.

When asked if he had made any changes compared to the Sprint, he added: “We hadn’t changed anything, so it’s very strange. I can’t explain it honestly: I was struggling a lot and I couldn’t get close to anyone. I was in time to get within two tenths of Espargaro and Miller, but I was only behind him for two corners and then I came back to within a second. I had no feeling in front, he was closing in on me everywhere. It’s very strange, I really don’t know what happened.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

If nothing else, next weekend there will immediately be the chance to try to make up for it at the Sachsenring: “The luck is that we have three races in a row, so we’ll try to forget this day, which in any case made us learn something. I’m sorry anyway, because I had a very nice weekend, in which I was very fast and I think I could have fought for the podium, but something strange happened. Now we’re going to Germany, where last year it didn’t go badly. a difficult track but I like it, so let’s see”.

Finally, he dedicated a thought to the Italian public, who returned en masse to Mugello: “It was wonderful, but not only today, even in recent days, to see so many fans. I’m sorry I didn’t give them what they expected, but by now that’s how it went. However, I’m delighted that people are returning to watch the races in Italy, because ours is a sport that deserves it,” he concluded.

