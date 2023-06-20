A unique track of its kind, very fast, technical and much loved by riders and two-wheel fans: the legendary TT of Assen will host, as per tradition now, the last GP before the usual summer break in July. Lined up at the start, after the excellent placings at Mugello and at the German GP, ​​Marco Bezzecchi, currently third in the general classification, and Luca Marini.

For the first time on the MotoGP podium last year here in Assen, Bezzecchi, stopped just a few tenths from third place at the Sachsenring, will be back on track to confirm himself among the protagonists of the first part of the season (P3 in the general classification with 126 points) and close growing up.

“Overall in Germany I finished on the upswing: I had the fastest lap right away, but I managed to adjust the pace right after the race. In Assen, however, I hope to be competitive straight away. The TT has always been a track among my favourites: woe to think it’s an easy track, it’s very fast, true, but also extremely technical. Right here last year, I experienced one of the most significant days in my career as a driver and this is one of the reasons I can’t wait to get back on track motivated to do well. We leave nothing to chance and work hard,” said Bezzecchi.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

More than positive sensations also for Marini, always at ease on the Dutch track, and aware of being able to get even closer to the podium in this last GP in June. Sixth in the standings (89 points ed), he will work hard with Marco to confirm the second place among the teams (215 points ed).

“I’m happy to do another race right away, having so many GPs lined up is something I like. We arrive in Assen, a track that is one of my absolute favorites and where I’ve always managed to go fast. This year will be a bit ‘ different: there are many riders able to have their say between the Sprint and the race and I hope to be there with them to be able to close this first part of the season in the best possible way. It will perhaps be a more group race than the Sachsenring and this will mean a great fun for everyone in the case,” added Marini.