In the first session, the Ducati VR46 rider precedes the Aprilia of the Spaniard and Alex Marquez, while the World Championship leader is in trouble outside the 10. Quartararo, limping, is 5th, Martin 8th, while the two Hrcs are at the bottom

Challengers to the attack of a struggling leader. The first free practice session of Dutch GP of the MotoGP, ad Assenrecords in fact the best time of Marco Bezzecchiwith the Ducati VR46, which in 1:32.246 precedes the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales, second at 0.314, and only the 12th time of the World Championship leader, Pecco Bagnaia, nervous and not at ease with a very unstable Ducati and with which he collects a 1″2 gap. In the top-10, but far from the top, there is also Jorge Martinfresh winner in Germany: Bagnaia's first pursuer in the World Championship (he's at 16 points) is eighth at 0.821 with the Ducati Pramac.

quartararo suffers, but it’s there — In the ten there are Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), third at 0.368, Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac), fourth at 0.516 and Fabio Quartararo. The Yamaha Frenchman, limping and in pain from a sprained ankle with a broken toe while jogging, is a good fifth at 0.558 ahead of the other Ducati VR46 of Luca Marini (+0.635).

peak honda hrc — The first of the Hondas is that of Takaaki Nakagami (Lcr), seventh at 0.735s, while the two Hrcs are at the bottom of the standings: Marc Marquez, bruised by the falls on the Sachsenring and in a crisis of confidence with his bike, is third from last at 1″ 8 without taking excessive risks and ahead of his pro tempore teammate Iker Lecuona, on the track in place of the injured Joan Mir.The top 10 was completed by Jack Miller's Ktm (+0.841) and Aleix Espargaro's Aprilia (+1.175 ).

many slips — In a session characterized by crashes at turn 10 by Augusto Fernandez (GasGas Tech3) and Enea Bastianini (Ducati), in both cases due to a closure of the front, and also by Johann Zarco (turn 15) and Miguel Oliveira, outside the 10 there is also Brad Binder, the first of the excluded, who precedes the disappointed Bagnaia. These are the positions of the other Italians: 14. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini); 16. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha); 17. Enea Bastianini (Ducati) and 20. Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia wild card. At 15 the second session.