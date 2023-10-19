Bezzecchi, a return in record time

After the injury suffered in training at the Tavullia Ranch owned by his mentor Valentino Rossi, the hopes of seeing Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia they were very minimal. But the Italian driver managed to recover in record time, returning to the track just five days after the collarbone operation and even managing to get on the podium at the end of the Sprint race, finishing in third place.

Bezzecchi was, understandably, unable to compete at 100% for the 27 laps of the Sunday race, but still managed to bring home an excellent fifth place finish, which allowed him to further shore up his third place in the drivers’ standings. In fact, the Rimini native has 72 points ahead of fourth place Brad Binderwhile he is 63 points away from championship leader ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia.

Bezzecchi’s words at the press conference

“It wasn’t an easy weekend for me, it was a tour de force. On Monday I was really sick after the racebut we got here immediately and I was able to work with my physical therapist right away. My shoulder still hurts and it won’t be the best even in view of the championship finale.

The pain was there during the GP, after the Sprint I had stress on my shoulder and the neck and chest muscles hurt a lot. I think the situation has improved.

Phillip Island? The changes in direction will be stressful for the collarbone, perhaps it helps that there are fewer braking sections, but there are very fast corners. But I’m in better condition than last weekend.

Casey Stoner? Great talent and great guy, he was incredible on this track.

Does training at the Ranch help in the wet? MotoGP is very different, but the Ranch is an incredible place and everything that happens there can help us.”