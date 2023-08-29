Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini take on the Catalunya GP – the first of two consecutive races, the second at Misano next weekend – to confirm themselves among the protagonists of the Championship. Marco, currently third in the general standings with 183 points, and Luca (P6 with 120 points and P2 in the Team standings with 303 points ed) return to work in the Mooney VR46 Racing Team garage to fight for the positions that count.

On the podium in Catalunya only in Moto3 in 2018, Marco wants to make the most of the characteristics of his Ducati Desmosedici GP to be able to have his say in the Sprint and in the race. Crucial to sprint from the first two rows of the grid and always work with a view to race pace.

Last career victory on this track instead for Luca (Moto2, 2020 ed), who has always been a lover of this very fast track. After the excellent sensations in Austria he is closer to the slipstream of the strongest group.

Marco Bezzecchi, third in the Drivers’ World Championship, always has the goal of staying among the leaders and fighting for victory in Sunday’s race. All the more reason on a track where Ducati should perform well:

“The Barcelona track is very very fast and beautiful. The last sector, with the fast bends, is really demanding but gives satisfaction to the guide. I didn’t do particularly well here last year, but we come from a positive weekend overall and I’m sure we’ll be able to find the right balance in Friday’s free practice, also considering the high temperatures that await us. The goal is to stay in the slipstream of the quickest and arrive at Sunday’s race with a consistent pace”.

“Barcelona is a track that I really like and where I’ve managed to be competitive in the past”, declared Luca Marini. “The last sector, in particular, is very fast and is well suited to our bike, at least on paper. We arrive here after a very solid race in Austria: we continue to work on those details to fix, with an eye on the temperatures and try to take one last step forward to be able to hit the positions that count in the race”.