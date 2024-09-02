Marc Marquez’s victory after a fast of almost 1000 days was the focus of the Aragon Grand Prix. However, on the day of the eight-time world champion, there was also room for controversy and discussion. The real theme of Sunday at Motorland was the incident between Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez, who came into contact with 5 laps to go in the race.

A thorny situation, immediately put under investigation by the Race Direction and resolved in nothing amid the doubts of those who had a clear understanding of the dynamics. Among these is Marco Bezzecchi, who did not hold back in giving his own view of the facts from the outside: “Well… I think it is clear to everyone who has ridden a motorbike at least once that when you make a mistake and go wide, almost off the track, and then come back in, you have to see who is coming. We have many ways to know if there is someone close to us. So if you know that someone is approaching and you make a mistake you have to look behind you”.

“But it is also clear that when Pecco overtook him before going wide it was impossible for Alex not to have seen it. Either he is blind or he did not want to see it,” Bezzecchi said, who maintains that it was impossible for Marquez not to see Bagnaia from his position. In his meeting with the media, Pecco thundered that his opponent had sought contact because the data shows that he had not closed the throttle.

Bezfrom the outside of the situation, supports Bagnaia’s thesis and recalls a similar episode that occurred in Moto2 between Joe Roberts and Celestino Vietti that ended with an American-style Long Lap: “Then when you go to the right and you’re behind, you have to ease off the gas a bit. Obviously it’s a strange situation and you have to be involved to really understand every part of this situation. But for me, whoever is behind has more control, as happened between Joe Roberts and Celestino Vietti. Joe received a Long Lap because he was behind. This is my vision of things.”