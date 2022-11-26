Among the five riders who made their MotoGP debut this season, Marco Bezzecchi undoubtedly stood out. He easily won the best rookie award and has shown great maturity in his ability to control his attacks and manage the races. He stood out by conquering a pole in Thailand, but above all by conquering a wonderful podium in Assen, even threatening the winner Pecco Bagnaia until the end, after having already narrowly missed a first trophy at Mugello a month earlier.

On 18 November 2021, an anxious Marco Bezzecchi carried out his first test astride the Ducati that had been entrusted to him to enter the premier class, a little disconcerted by the first sensations it had given him. A year later, he definitely regained his characteristic calmness and successfully concluded his first year in the MotoGP class.

In the meantime, he has been able to progress step by step in discovering this new environment, without letting any pressure break him down, nor dazed by very promising first results. If he set himself the goal of beating the other rookies, he did it “without too much stress” and preferred to remain realistic with every step taken, rather than change his schedule. After each race, together with his chief mechanic, he compiled a list of what he had learned and made sure to memorize the constructive teachings.

The 24-year-old Italian rider, a member of the VR46 Riders Academy and of the team led by Valentino Rossi, also knows how much he could have been favored by the conditions in which he took his first steps in the category, after he preferred to stay in Moto2 last year despite a first chance. A strong believer in more free time for rookies, Bezzecchi, who was picked by Rossi at 15 and spotted by Casey Stoner in Moto2, had the luxury of moving forward at his own pace, with no fear of losing his job. Probably the best way to build a solid foundation for the future.

With his usual humility, he spoke to Motorsport.com about his first season in the MotoGP class, underlining how beneficial it would be for any rookie to have the opportunity to learn in the same conditions he experienced.

A year ago you were doing your first MotoGP test and at the time you said you were “very, very impressed and a bit incredulous”. Now, have you gotten used to being a MotoGP rider or do you get up and pinch yourself every morning to make it happen?

“I got used to it a bit! Doing it all year round, it becomes a little more normal. But it still feels a little strange, especially every time I get on the bike for the first time when the weekend starts. It makes me still a little strange because it goes really fast so I haven’t gotten used to it yet.In the end, the rider position is something I got used to a little more easily, while the bike is the coolest thing which luckily always gives me great emotions every time. That never changes”.

In general, this has been a very difficult season for the rookies, but you seem to have coped with it with some ease. How do you explain it?

“At the beginning, after the first test, I was in quite a bit of difficulty. It was something that made me very strange, in fact everyone had gone faster than me and I had been quite slower. But I used a very good approach, in my opinion this year and the first test helped me to figure out what to work on for my physique and for my riding, to try to learn well. (It wasn’t a question) of making an exploit but of always understanding what I was doing. And this made me then it helped during the season because I was able to learn quite well and now I’m quite competitive”.

Marco Bezzecchi a largement dominated the class of rookies this season, with 111 points against 24 for son plus proche adversaire

Did you get the impression that you were under less pressure than the other rookies this season, that you had more time to learn? Maybe you yourself put less pressure on yourself, insisting that you considered yourself a rookie all year, or maybe you were even less expected than the others?

“In my opinion, I was under pressure more or less like the others. In the end, when you’re a rider, and in sport in general, unfortunately you always have a lot of pressure because you only go ahead if you get results. Let’s say that the Academy, Ducati , the team and all the people who believed in me rightly expected good races, good results, good growth, so the pressures were there. Then I tried to work a lot on not letting myself put too much pressure on what else from the outside world, maybe from journalists, from TV, from this kind of thing here that I tried to dodge”.

You seem very calm: are you really or is it just an appearance?

“No, that’s me. I try to stay as cool as possible about some things, while others are completely different of course. As far as this part of our work goes, that’s how I am. I always try to keep my cool a bit. distances to protect myself a little more”.

Did this help you not to break down when you had difficult situations in your career?

“Yes, it’s something you need. In the end, the pressure problem is something that comes both when you do well and when you do badly. When you do well, people always expect a little more, and when you do badly, people people are always ready to put in a word without perhaps knowing exactly how it is It is a normal thing in all sports, including ours, and we must be good at trying to separate the two things well, riding a motorbike and all the rest of the work. For this part here, my way of being helps me”.

Today, when they arrive in MotoGP, young riders seem to have less and less time to discover the category and to convince: is that something that strikes you?

“In my opinion, a rider deserves at least two years. Always, any rider, in any category, because in any case there is always an adaptation process. Then there are some riders who adapt quickly, some riders who maybe take a while ‘ More, maybe in one category you’re quick, in one category you don’t. In my opinion, the riders all always deserve at least a two-year contract”.

“It’s not easy to be a rider and it’s not fair to see who gets paid… now it’s not even a year anymore: all the contracts are signed in the middle of the season, then they’re given half the season and then maybe they’re left at home. If you are a rookie the pressure is also felt for this reason here for example. So it is a pity that there is so little time. In my opinion it used to be a bit better, at least the contracts were a little more moved towards the end of the season. The pressure c ‘was, but it’s not that halfway through the season there was already talk of the following year”.

Marco Bezzecchi s’est classé quatre fois dans le top 5 et il est monté sur le podium à Assen

“I was lucky enough to have a two-year contract with my team. We talked about this a lot during the winter because I needed to take my time, to have the serenity of having some time, even to make mistakes that unfortunately happen at the beginning. I was lucky at the beginning because Uccio (Salucci, director of the VR46 team), the guys from the Academy and even Ducati itself gave me the opportunity for these two years. C “Unfortunately, it’s those who haven’t had it. In my opinion, especially a rookie needs to have a year where his mind is free from these things and he can concentrate on learning. Then the following year obviously it’s right that he does that what must be done”.

Today, over the course of a season, many riders manage to show up front: there have been seven different winners in MotoGP this year, fourteen riders on the podium and ten on pole. In this context, how do you stand between the need to be constant in terms of the championship and the allure of the podium or victory? And you in particular, knowing that during your career in small classes you may have lacked this regularity a bit?

“In fact, in my opinion, it’s not just a MotoGP thing, it’s a bit of a thing for all classes. For example, I think I’ve had two good seasons in Moto3, especially the second, but maybe in the last few races I was thrown away down twice and therefore I lost a lot of points, and I had made some mistakes during the season… However, you can allow yourself a couple of mistakes, but by now a couple are perhaps already too many.Obviously there are exceptional cases, such as Pecco (Bagnaia) made a lot of mistakes this year but won so many races that he recovered quickly anyway”.

“However, now in MotoGP, as in all classes, it’s important to be consistent, and next year it will be even more so with the double race. So it’s something you have to work hard on and try to be satisfied when you can’t. do more. It’s something I too am trying to work on to try to always keep calm in certain situations”.