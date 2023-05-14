Marco Bezzecchi’s name will remain inextricably linked to the history of the World Championship, because it was he who won the 1000th Grand Prix in history at Le Mans. His second career success in MotoGP also has great weight in the title race, given that when we reached a quarter of the championship, the Mooney VR46 rider was only one point behind the leader Pecco Bagnaia.

A victory that demonstrated once again that the rider from Rimini is ready to become a big name in the premier class, because he achieved it in a truly peremptory way, with an unsustainable pace for the rest of the group. Just as had already happened on the occasion of his first triumph in Argentina. And according to him the key was being able to make a good start, thus immediately staying in the top positions. A step for which he thanked the help received from Gigi Dall’Igna and Valentino Rossi.

“Today I just got off to a better start and finally managed to be in a decent position in the first laps, then the race changed a lot. I’m very happy, because we struggled a lot on this issue until yesterday, so I have to thank Gigi, who gave me a hand, and also Vale, who did it from home. We wrote to each other to try to improve the start in every way, which went well today. Then the pace today was really good and I’m really happy,” explained Bezzecchi to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

Then he continued his analysis by commenting on the pace he maintained in the second part of the race, when he made a gap behind him: “The pace was really good. Friday was just as good, but maybe today went a bit lap after lap I felt more and more comfortable with the bike, so I tried to keep pushing until the end and luckily it went well”.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the early stages of the race he also received a penalty, having to give back a position for forcing Marc Marquez off the track at turn 8. Marco admitted his guilt, also revealing the strategy he adopted when it was time to serve the penalty .

“I actually entered a bit too generously with Marc, so the penalty was fine. When I saw that I had to give back the position, I tried to stay calm because I knew I was fast. As soon as I let Martin pass, I immediately tried to get back in front and luckily I succeeded.”

When he was then asked to elaborate on the issue of the help received from Dall’Igna, he added: “Let’s just say that Gigi and the Ducati guys really help me a great deal. They are always very involved in all the decisions we make in our team Yesterday I struggled a bit and Gigi had one more word for me, which was helpful. We worked together until this morning on this thing, so I really thank him from the bottom of my heart.”

The other good news of the day, however, is that he will finally be able to cut off that mustache that he was starting to hate. After the victory at Termas, he had in fact bet with his team that he would keep them until another one arrived: “We are loaded like beasts finally. I can cut them myself too, I don’t care who cuts them , the important thing is to take them off”, he concluded with a smile.

