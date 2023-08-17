Ducati, Bezzecchi’s plans for 2024

The crash at Silverstone caused Marco’s world championship prices to drop drastically Bezzecchi, but not his aspirations for 2024. The rider from Romagna, a great protagonist of the season with the Mooney VR46 team, is working with the Academy to ride a factory bike starting next winter. Pramac has already pleaded his case, stating that it has an agreement for the “factory” version of the Desmosedici and does not want to hand it over to a customer team.

Arriving in Austria, Bezzecchi made it clear that he wanted to stay on the Mooney team, with whom he has always gotten on well and has a fantastic working relationship, and at the same time have a factory bike to consolidate his candidacy for anti-Bagnaia for the season 2024.

Bezzecchi’s words

“We’re still working on trying to sort out all the details, I’m not sure what I’m going to do yet. My plan-A has always been to stay in my current team, but with official treatment. I think the Academy is working hard to achieve this, we’ll see how it goes“, these are the words of Bezzecchi a Sky Sports MotoGP.

Towards Austria

“The track is beautiful for me but above all for our bike. We hope to be able to have a good weekend, at Silverstone we were good but not very good because I made a mistake on Sunday, but the feeling was good and we can try to start from there“, continued the Bez talking about the Austrian GP scheduled for this weekend. “I like the braking at the Red Bull Ring, which here is photonic. If you like to disconnect this is the perfect track“.