Best result of the season yesterday for MotoGP on Sky: Enea Bastianini’s victory in the French Grand Prix, from 2 pm on Sky Sport MotoGP, obtained 641,000 average spectators, with 958,000 unique spectators and a 5% share. Sky Sport MotoGP was also the platform’s most viewed channel throughout the day.

The other classes also performed well, with an average of 125,000 spectators for Moto3 and 173,000 for Moto2. Excellent results for studies: the pre-race of the MotoGP collected 201 thousand average spectators, while the post obtained 190 thousand.

On TV8, the delayed top class race was seen by 668,000 average viewers.

