KTM is trying to increasingly promote the various brands of its parent group, Pierer Mobility, through racing. In Moto3, the Austrian manufacturer already enters bikes under the Husqvarna and GasGas brands, with the latter entering MotoGP in 2023 by joining Tech3. The group would also be intent on bringing the MV Agusta brand, of which it is a minority shareholder, back to the premier class of motorcycling.

The expansion into MotoGP could have taken place as early as the 2024 season, if the Mattighofen company had obtained permission to have at least one more place on the grid. This desire was born from the need to find a saddle for Pedro Acosta, whose contract included the option to move to the premier class with KTM, while Brad Binder and Jack Miller in the official team and Augusto Fernandez and Pol Espargaro in GasGas had a valid contract also for next year.

With five riders for four bikes, KTM hoped that its large investment in the World Championship – with 18 bikes entered in Moto3, six in Moto2 and four in MotoGP – would be rewarded by Dorna, the promoter, who however refused to award them other places. The desire of the company led by Carmelo Ezpeleta is not to fill the places left vacant by Suzuki a year ago, in order to attract another brand in the future.

Discussions continued for several weeks and ultimately the situation was resolved with Espargaró's demotion to the role of test driver to make room for Acosta. However, KTM did not like that it had reached this point.

“This has hurt the motivation of our group, because we are trying so hard,” KTM Motorsport boss Pit Beirer told “The Race.” “In all three categories, as well as in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, we are investing a lot. In addition to the Rookies Cup (which is a KTM single-brand), there are 28 riders with our bikes throughout the paddock.

Even though KTM found itself in difficulty for having awarded more contracts to its riders than the places it had available, the German manager was counting on a boost from the championship that never came: “The whole world was looking at us, we needed this place to make things easier, and we didn't get any support. It was very hard to swallow.”

“Later, we had to make this decision and Pol Espargaró really helped us solve our big problem, but it was not our will. It was not a comfortable situation, it cost us a lot of energy and effort, and in the end it was not served a lot. But it's all over now, let's move on.”

For a while, however, KTM appeared to have some leverage thanks to the concessions debate, with the system's renewal for 2023 allowing Yamaha and Honda more development freedom. Initially the Austrian manufacturer was totally against the idea, but in the end he voted in favor of the new format system, from which he himself will partly benefit.

Beirer insists, however, that the brand “never linked” its expansion on the starting grid to the definition of these concessions: “We didn't say 'we want this slot because in exchange we could give the concessions to someone else. We said we want this slot because we think we deserve it for our efforts in the paddock.' There were never any discussions between Dorna and us to say 'if you want concessions, we need this place'.”

Despite this setback, KTM remains confident of fielding six bikes as soon as possible. The brand's rider strategy has not changed: Celestino Vietti will join the KTM GP Academy in 2024 and will race for Ajo in Moto2. To expand its presence in MotoGP, the Austrian company will probably have to attract an independent team already present on the grid, such as VR46 or Gresini, currently linked to Ducati, or Honda's partner, the LCR team.