In August last year, KTM CEO Stefan Pierer revealed that he had reached an agreement with Red Bull Racing to benefit from the aerodynamics department of the two-time Formula 1 world champion team with Max Verstappen for the last two seasons. This is headed by Adrian Newey, considered one of the most influential engineers in the history of motorsport on four wheels.

On paper, this collaboration with the Milton Keynes facility, carried forward thanks to the fact that the energy drink brand is a sponsor of the KTM MotoGP team, should allow the bikes to continue the progress shown in 2020 and 2021, then stopped in 2022 For Beirer, director of the Austrian manufacturer in the world championship, focusing on aerodynamics shouldn’t distract from the overall look at the prototype, but it should be one more area to work on.

In other words, nobody should expect the link with Red Bull to be a panacea: “The budget for MotoGP is big, aerodynamics is an area of ​​the puzzle. But the rest is also very important, we can’t sit around and wait for Red Bull to sort everything out, it’s not realistic,” Beirer said in a meeting with journalists organized this week on the occasion of the presentation of the team where Brad Binder and Jack Miller will race. .

“We have 150 people working in the factory, on the chassis, engine, electronics, shock absorbers and much more. They are working to understand where improvements can be made. We can’t spend half the budget on aerodynamics alone. It is an extra part that adds up to the general project,” added the German.

In 2023 the sixth season in MotoGP for KTM begins. Right from the start, Pierer divided the project into two phases, each lasting five years. In the first stage, the goal was to get close to the championship lead, both in terms of times and points. In the second, move on to fight for the title. If we take into account the qualitative leap made in 2020 with the arrival of the first victories and the line of continuity that continued in 2021, the prospects for 2022 were better. Despite the triumphs of Miguel Oliveira, the line of improvement has flattened out, and this feeling was maximized by the irruption of Aprilia, which suddenly entered the fight for the title with Aleix Espargaro.

KTM hopes that thanks to Red Bull the bike’s aerodynamics will take a step forward, up to the level of the best (Ducati). The work in the wind tunnel has already begun, but all this effort is unlikely to take effect if all the rest of the areas do not follow suit. “If you go two tenths slower, you don’t go from the podium to seventh place, you stay out of the points. As small as your weakness is, it becomes difficult to score points. This happened last year. In another discipline, with a good base and a good driver you can do quite well. But this doesn’t happen in MotoGP, a small mistake is enough and you’re behind everyone”, reiterated Beirer.