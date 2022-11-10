In racing, numbers are usually the most accurate reflection of reality, and the numbers Ducati has recorded this season, with its eight bikes spread across the grid, unequivocally underline the supremacy of the Borgo Panigale model over other competitors. Between the two of the three versions of the prototype that took to the track in 2022, they amassed 12 wins out of 20 possible – an absolute record for the manufacturer – as well as 16 pole positions out of 20 total up for grabs. The 32 podiums of the Bolognese manufacturer – more than half of the 60 total – were shared by seven of its eight drivers, another fact that only reaffirms the success of the engineers of the Racing Department, led by Gigi Dall’Igna, in the design and in the development of the latest Desmosedici. Having said all this, one could be led to think that the Bagnaia World Championship in Valencia has less merit than the first in Ducati’s history, the one won by Stoner 15 years ago after taking the competition by surprise. However, if on the one hand the statistics sanction the superiority of the Italian bike during this season, on the other there are arguments that invite us to put on a similar level the feat that Stoner and his troops signed last Sunday with that one. of 2007.

To begin with, we must not lose sight of the technical context in which the two episodes took place, because they have nothing to do with each other. The Australian was crowned in the very year that the MotoGP engine displacement was reduced from 990 to 800cc. As in other disciplines, such as Formula 1, a revolution in technical regulations opens a door through which surprises can creep in, especially from those who have nothing to lose. Ducati took the risk of conceiving a bike that focused its strength on enormous power, only to find someone capable of dominating it. At the same time, it is worth noting that, at the time, there was still no single tire supplier, with Michelin and Bridgestone sharing the same line. This is another element that obviously favors the inequality between the customers of the French company (Honda, Yamaha) and those of the Japanese company (Ducati). And, as if that weren’t enough, it must also be remembered that each team was free to use the electronics they considered most convenient, long before it began to be standardized and controlled. Without all of this being in favor of Ducati, the situation was much more favorable than usual to be able to make a difference, given the numerous components that could vary from one project to another.

Of all the staff of the team crowned in Cheste, if there is anyone who can compare the value of the two titles it is Cristian Gabarrini, who about ten and a half years ago was the technical manager of Stoner and who is now the manager of Bagnaia. Asking him to express himself is like asking a child to choose between mum and dad, but what he explores is the most deserving aspects of the two World Championships. “The 2007 Ducati was very extreme, with an almost undriveable engine. The current Ducati is one of the best in the paddock, but this Sunday he won a Suzuki. What if Marc [Márquez] had it been 100%, Honda would probably have won a race too, “Gabarrini told Motorsport.com.” It is true that the Bridgestone tires were of a high standard, but Michelin still had specific tires on Sunday morning, after producing them in the evening. Before. And this, in many cases, has been of great help “, adds the technician, before underlining another of the factors that still play a fundamental role today:” And then there is the electronics. At the time [2007], ours was much worse than everyone else’s and Casey liked being practically without it, he wanted to control everything himself. Now it is very different, because it is up to the driver to manage the electronics.

With the above dissertation, one might think that Gabarrini places this first result on a higher level. When Casey ran there were the so-called ‘Fantastic Four’, that is him, Rossi, Dani and Lorenzo. Now the level has risen to such an extent that it is no longer four, but it is so close that almost anyone can win. The differences are minimal, and getting back to the top as Pecco did is very difficult, and returning as he did, “said the engineer, who in 2007 celebrated ten wins and five pole positions for the Southport boy and his team. GP7, compared to Bagnaia’s seven wins and five pole positions on the GP22.

Ramon Forcada offers the testimony of a person less emotionally involved than Gabarrini, but present in both chapters. The Spaniard has no doubts: despite the greater autonomy available to the structures in the past, Ducati and its spearhead deserve all the credit in the world. “In racing it doesn’t just depend on what you do, but also on what others are doing. When there is a change in the regulations, it opens up the possibility of surprising someone. And here we have the technical example of the introduction of engines. four-stroke. The two brands that bet on it were Honda and Yamaha. The first achieved an excellent result, the second failed miserably, “recalls Forcada, on the other end of the phone. “That said, anyone who wins the World Championship deserves it. What makes Pecco’s title more valuable is the way he got it. To arrive in the middle of the season 90 points behind the leader, who is also the champion,” and don’t give up or give up. This is the most commendable thing “, continues the Catalan, who can’t make up his mind:” Doing something for the first time is always remarkable. No one has ever managed to come from so far and win the Championship of World like Bagnaia, but Stoner will always be remembered as the first world champion in red.