Unsurprisingly, most elements of this equation revolve around Marc Marquez, considered by many to be the most influential rider in the history of the golden wing marque, alongside Valentino Rossi and Mick Doohan. The Spaniard, who will return to the saddle of the RC213V after spending the winter physically preparing to be at his best for the start of the season, got serious last year, openly asking for a reaction from the Japanese manufacturer.

The change in mentality of Honda management is evident in the recent statements of Tetsuhiro Kuwata, who has openly admitted his frustration at being the pursuer, rather than the pursued. “Unfortunately, Ducati is ahead of us. It’s frustrating to see that we are behind in this respect, that we are chasing. This means that at the moment we cannot afford the luxury of trying new things. We want to change this trend as quickly as possible,” he commented. the manager a few weeks ago.

There are several indications that Honda, the most powerful manufacturer in the MotoGP paddock, has indeed changed pace. Firstly, the hiring of personnel from other brands, with particular reference to Ken Kawauchi, coming from Suzuki, who will take over from Takeo Yokoyama as technical director. The decision to go to competition for a key location such as Yokoyama, a firm point of the structure, suggests that the foundations of the HRC are shaken more than usual. Parallel to the arrival of Kawauchi, the technical part of the two teams (Repsol and LCR) was also reorganized.

However, the repositioning of all these chips is unlikely to bear fruit before the completion of the first half of the calendar. And by then it may be too late.

The potential that the version of the bike tested by Marquez and Joan Mir this weekend is able to express is probably destined to mark a turning point in Honda’s trajectory. Either upwards, or the other way around. In the latter scenario, anyone might think it would be difficult for the Tokyo factory to do worse. It was last in the constructors’ standings in 2022, a year in which it did not score a single win and in which Repsol Honda, its factory team, finished ninth, 60 points behind newcomers the Mooney VR46.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Repsol Media

However, it is possible that the slip does not stop, but becomes even more pronounced. According to Motorsport.com, there is a growing belief within HRC that if the 2023 bike doesn’t represent a significant step forward for Márquez, the multiple champion will likely seek an exit, which could even be accelerated to 2024, when he still has a contract. outstanding. And for now, the RC213V signs don’t invite confetti.

“I have a lot of respect for Honda, especially for the way they treated me in the two years I was injured; how they took care of me, it was special,” Marquez said in an interview with Motorsport .com after the end of the World Championship. “I know it wasn’t normal, and for that I’ll always have all the respect for Honda. My mind is focused only on getting back to the top with them. Then, of course, if I can’t, because I feel I don’t have the tools, I’ll try to find the best for me. My dream is to stay here, but my biggest dream is to win the championships” said the Catalan.

The rider from Cervera will turn 30 on Thursday next week and he is no longer the same person he was until that fateful Sunday in July 2020 in Jerez, when he broke his arm while performing one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the event . The ordeal he suffered following that injury has recalibrated the margin he allows himself to achieve his goals. Few now see him in competition over the age of 35 or 36. Until that moment, when he decides to stop racing, there is only one goal in #93’s mind: to win the title again. Only the recipe for winning the crown again isn’t the same as the previous six times, when he could be said to have practically made a clean sweep.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Before the Jerez crash three years ago, his worst season was 2015, when he finished third with 242 points, five wins and nine podiums. As things stand now, this performance would have landed him in a title fight last year. That dominance that allowed him to put together incredible streaks like that of 2014 (ten consecutive victories), when he conquered 13 victories out of a possible 18, or that of 2019 (12 victories out of 19, with 18 podiums), seems to belong to the past. Not so much for his physical conditions, but for the undoubted step forward made by the competition, both from a technical and driving point of view.

At this point, it is concluded that Marquez needs Honda more than ever, the question is whether the company is able to respond to his compass, the cornerstone of his project, which has supported, almost alone, the entire HRC scaffold. If the answer to this question is affirmative, it is likely that the Lleida-born rider will renew his current agreement, which expires at the end of 2024, and it would also not be unreasonable to think that he will end his career in the premier class, having defended the colors of a brand only.

In the opposite case, the feeling is growing within Honda itself that the rider will look for a way out that offers him greater guarantees. Despite the commercial strength of the Japanese giant, it will be difficult to convince him with his checkbook in this case. He already knows that he will not re-sign the contract for which he was supposed to earn 100 million euros between 2021 and 2024 – even though he has accepted a substantial reduction in 2020 as a result of his absence.

The socio-economic context of the league has undergone a huge metamorphosis following the impact of the Coronavirus, which has led to contracts of a different nature. In general, the new arrangements reduce the fixed wage base to focus on performance-based variables. This financial ecosystem, coupled with Marquez’s current situation, opens the door for any major manufacturer to consider an engagement that, until recently, seemed impossible.

