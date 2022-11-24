The first and only day of pre-season testing for MotoGP 2023 left the general impression that the version of the Honda prototype tested in Valencia was not up to par. Marc Márquez appeared before the media visibly disappointed, and both his body language and the arguments used exuded pessimism and set off alarm bells: “It’s not enough to win,” said the eight-time world champion , casting many doubts on the potential of the new RC213V.

Following his fourth arm operation and still recovering, the Spaniard paid a visit to the paddock at the Red Bull Ring, in Austria, where he spoke about what he believes is behind the stagnation of the golden wing brand. “The problem is not the bike, but the project – he declares – The information must flow in the right way. The important thing is to understand the direction to take. When I speak of change, I mean the concept, the coordination”.

Observations made known to Spielberg, even though he had already discussed them internally in Italy, before going to the United States for his last intervention. The response from the Tokyo manufacturer was to send Shinichi Kokubu, Honda’s development director, to the next race in Barcelona to take over the project lead from Tetsuhiro Kuwata, HRC general director, and Takeo Yokoyama, technical director.

Incidentally, Shinya Wakabayashi, general manager of the company’s racing division, also attended the Cheste test after the Valencia Grand Prix.

“They came to assist, and the important thing is that the manager of each area did so to understand where to focus the work this winter. Before there was a person (referring to Yokoyama) who took notes and passed them on to the others; this time every person in charge came and everyone understood that we have to take a step forward,” Márquez explained.

Kobubu, Wakabayashi and Kuwata have taken the reins of the new project desired by the rider from Cervera, while Yokoyama could even step away from racing next season.

After the Misano test at the beginning of September, development of the prototype intensified. However, two months were not enough to move the amount of components needed for such an important change to Valencia, even if new parts were tested. Honda has asked the number 93 to be patient and wait until the February tests in Malaysia, where it will receive something more in line with the new concept.

“It wasn’t what I expected, but they told me they would take one more step towards Malaysia than Valencia. One more step is not enough, they have to take two,” said the Catalan.

Both the rider and Alberto Puig, HRC team manager, acknowledge that Honda has reacted and got to work. “There is no doubt that they worked hard in Japan. That is clear and we know it, but unfortunately we haven’t found the right direction yet,” lamented the manager, reinforcing the impression that the 2023 bike is a fiasco.

At this point one wonders: did Honda make a mistake (again)?

“You have to understand the riders. Marc was tough, but that’s part of his job. He puts pressure on Honda to step up development,” a team member told Motorsport.com on Tuesday after the day’s testing .

One of the details consistent with this view is that Márquez did not seek the fastest lap at any time during the day. He did 50 laps (the minimum) and didn’t use the soft rear tire to find the limit. He finished 13th, six tenths behind Luca Marini, at the top of the timesheets. If he had used a soft tire and a time setting, he would probably have reduced his time by at least four tenths, a reduction that would have brought him into the top three. However, that would not have sent Honda the message he wants to send.

“The bike is better than the 2022 one. The engine is a little more powerful and brakes well. But there is still no rear-wheel drive, as was the case with the previous bike”, adds the same authoritative source, who comes from the technical area.

The RC213V 2023 will be a good bike or not, depending on its ability to fight with the Ducatis, which are the reference point on the grid. The Desmosedici has always stood out for its power and straight-line speed, but the competition has closed the gap on this aspect. Now, the Italian proposal, in addition to racing, manages to get out of the corners with better traction than its rivals, and this is where it makes the difference and becomes today’s most versatile tool.

Joan Mir, the new Repsol Honda rider, was able to test three bikes in Valencia: the 2022, the one from the Misano test and, at the last minute, when Márquez decided to give up, the 2023 as well. “At first it was a bit ‘ surprised at how the bike felt, but his comment on the engine was that it didn’t feel as aggressive as he expected,” says Mir, dressed in an HRC uniform. This can be interpreted as a good sign, considering that the Majorcan is still very fresh about his sensations on the Suzuki, one of the sweetest bikes of recent years.

Although Mir was unable to speak after the test due to the fact that his contract with the Hamamtsu house doesn’t expire before December 31, Márquez hinted that the 2020 champion has indicated traction as one of the points where there is it’s more room for evolution, especially compared to the GSX-RR.

“One of the points to improve is the level of traction. We can take a step forward, especially thanks to the comments left by Mir and Rins. It is important for the engineers that fresh riders arrive from another factory, one of whom won the last race,” Márquez said at an event where he was able to test the renewable fuel produced by Repsol which will enter the scene in 2024.

The event took place two days after the aforementioned Cheste test, and Márquez toned down the tone of his statements considerably. “The Valencia test was precise training, in which comments and indications were provided, and I think it was generally positive, because what was tested was a step forward. But it is clear that Honda must continue to work to have a more competitive package,” he concluded.

The champion from Cervera (Lleida) left the negative tone aside and opened a small light at the end of the tunnel. “Anger and threats are not good because they lead to panic. Honda’s level of commitment is 10, the reaction in Valencia was seen with many engineers inside the garage. We’ll see the final phase in February. My confidence in Honda it’s total, I’m convinced I’m in the best factory in the world and the only one that can reverse a situation like this,” said Márquez, concentrated on laying the foundations for his reconquest. Let’s see if he will now be able to do it with the help of Honda.