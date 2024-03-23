Mauro Grassilli, new Ducati sporting director who this year replaces Paolo Ciabatti, assured on Thursday in Portimao that the fact that Fermin Aldeguer can race in the satellite team of the Bologna brand next year depended on Pramac. In this way, he hinted that the association between the two teams could end at the end of this year.

It was explained by the Bologna team that, although there is an automatic renewal clause for 2025 and 2026, at the end of this season Pramac has the possibility of terminating the contract. Obviously, this would prevent Aldeguer from joining Paolo Campinoti's team, as was Gigi Dall'Igna's intention from the first moment.

The message was not spread by chance, on the contrary: the Borgo Panigale offices wanted to clarify that it will not be up to them to communicate Aldeguer's destination in 2025 at this time. However, in an interview with Motorsport.com Gino Borsoi exclaimed “Obviously!” when asked if he would like to have the Spaniard in the team next year. Furthermore, the driver himself stated on Thursday in Portimao that he took for granted the fact of racing with the Campinoti team next season.

From here, Motorsport.com understands that Pramac has the decision in its hands to end this relationship with Ducati for the next two seasons, in case it receives an interesting offer from another brand. In this sense, both Yamaha and KTM have had meetings with the top management of the Pramac team. The issue should be resolved before the summer break, taking into account the deadline established by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer with its satellite team, with which it has a very close collaboration.

The future of Aldeguer, in the hands of Pramac's decision

“Clearly we have an exit clause and it is also true that it has never been exercised. But we have been with Ducati for many years, we get on well and are happy with this association. We talked, we agreed and we will continue together almost one hundred percent. All that's missing is the announcement”, assured a source from the Pramac garage, conveying a feeling of absolute calm. It would be very difficult to understand that Pramac, after having obtained the status of a “semi-official” team, would renounce this to go with Yamaha. Logic suggests that this role fits better with the VR46 team, owned by Valentino Rossi, ambassador of the Iwata company. The Tavullia team, after a brilliant 2023, lost its leading role this year and is now internally discussing whether to continue in 2025 with Ducati or, on the contrary, associate with Yamaha.

Pramac debuted in the MotoGP world championship in 2022, racing with Honda motorcycles. In 2005 you moved to Ducati, joining the D'Antin Racing structure, starting a long journey of comings and goings in the championship until 2018, when with Jack Miller and Danilo Petrucci it became the best independent team.

With the arrival of Gigi Dall'Igna in Ducati, Pramac became an associated team, with the renewed Australian and Pecco Bagnaia. The Ducati engineer's intention was to have more information and riders on the track to develop the Desmosedici. Since 2020, Pramac has used bikes identical to the official ones and its riders (Bagnaia, Miller and lastly Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli) have signed the contract directly with the Borgo Panigale brand.