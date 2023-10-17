MotoGP | Because Phillip Island will define the World Championship final that awaits us

As the title fight nears its conclusion and, with Marco Bezzecchi now some distance away (63 points from Bagnaia and 45 from Martin), it has become practically limited to the battle between the reigning world champion and Spanish, the tug-of-war between the two has widened its scope. Until a few days ago, they practically never mentioned each other directly. But the situation has changed drastically in Mandalika.

On the eve of the race, Martin said he was in a bit of a hurry to take the lead in the overall points classification. “If I can leave here as a leader, I will try. I think the time has come,” he said Thursday, anticipating what would happen the next day and, above all, Saturday. The inertia that had led him to recover 63 points in Bagnaia, from Saturday in Montmelò until last Friday, seemed to continue in Mandalika.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Turin driver was left out of Q2 for the first time since the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez. “Only Pecco knows that,” replied Martin, when asked if he had the feeling that his rival was feeling the pressure. “What is clear is that not passing Q1 is a mistake,” he added.

Bagnaia limited himself to issuing a warning that would turn out to be almost a prophecy: “The last time I was in Q1 was in Jerez, and in the end I won the race. Serenity is fundamental. When a problem is very localized , I’m sure we will solve it.” That “serenity” to which he referred at the end of the day on Friday is what led him not to exaggerate on Saturday, during the Sprint, in which he crossed the finish line in eighth place, five and a half seconds behind Martin, winner undisputed.

And the same calm that accompanied him during the long race on Sunday, in which he best interpreted a very delicate script due to the conditions of the asphalt, with temperatures above 60 degrees which transformed the track into an ice rink: of the 21 runners who started, only 14 finished the race.

If Martin started well – going from sixth to first position before the first braking point – Bagnaia recovered even more positions on the first lap, climbing to sixth place from 13th on the grid. Contact between Brad Binder and Luca Marini on lap two left him in fourth place, before overtaking Fabio Quartararo on lap three to move up to third.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After the initial flash, the number 1 lowered the pace so as not to take too many risks. Exactly the opposite of what Martin did, who crashed halfway through the race (13th lap out of 27), when he was comfortably leading the group and no one bothered him. When he lost the front of his Ducati, the Spaniard had an almost three-second lead over Maverick Vinales, who Bagnaia then overtook (lap 20) to end a run of almost two months without a win on Sunday (the last had been to Austria).

In addition to regaining the World Championship leadership that he had lost on Saturday, the Ducati rider gave his best and sent a message for anyone who wanted to feel offended. “There are times when people talk too much. It is better to let things happen, and talk later,” he said, in a sentence that everyone interpreted as addressing the main obstacle separating him from the goal of retaining the crown. To him and to all those riders who, in the last two weeks, had labeled Martin as the favourite. “I’m surprised because they are pilots, not journalists, and they know how quickly things can change,” Bagnaia said.

If it is true that Martin recovered 59 points from him in four events, from Montmelò to Motegi, the driver of the Bolognese manufacturer was the third best on the grid in that period (68 points), behind only number 89 (127) and Bezzecchi ( 82). This makes us reflect on the real impact of the Ducati rider’s alleged bad luck, which in just one Sunday slowed down this theoretical free fall.

At this point, the brawl doesn’t stop and won’t stop until the conclusion of the championship in Valencia at the end of November. This weekend Austr