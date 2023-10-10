Don’t be fooled: as much as the Italian brand wants to publicly dissociate itself from the agreement that should unite Marquez with the Faenza team, it would be naive to think that the multiple champion will get on a Desmosedici next season without the approval of Ducati or, at least, its most influential faction. And, for a few years, most of the paddock has known that, next to Claudio Domenicali, CEO of the Bolognese company, there is no one with more decision-making power than Gigi Dall’Igna. It was he who clarified, the Sunday following the Japanese Grand Prix, that Marquez had decided to leave Honda for a satellite Ducati.

Three days later, number 93 announced that he had terminated “by mutual agreement” with HRC the contract that on paper tied them until the end of 2024. His signing with Gresini should be made official in the next few days, where he will return to share the garage with his brother Alex, one of the protagonists of the eight-time world champion’s decision to leave Honda.

The rider from Cervera will arrive alone, without the human group that has surrounded him since his Moto2 days. This is essentially due to the fact that the Catalan driver rejected the offer of a two-year contract that he had on the table. Ducati’s fear, understandably, is that the engineers and technicians led by Santi Hernandez might follow Marquez elsewhere, after just one year and after having been able to study all the “secrets” of the best weapon on the grid.

However, this could be the least of the problems for the manufacturer that dominates the World Championship, with three of its bikes in the top three positions of the general classification. Also because Dall’Igna’s desire to discover what the multiple world champion is capable of doing with one of his Desmosedici GPs will probably make it difficult to manage the riders in such a controlled way as he has done up to now.

It is normal that many find it strange that a star of Marquez’s pedigree and stature will race in 2024 on an “old” model, while Franco Morbidelli, for example, will race on the latest version. It happens that, contrary to what logic might suggest, this distribution of the material plays in favor of the moment that the driver born in Lleida is going through, who is tired of being a test driver and developer, and who just wants to worry about putting the throttle on a motorcycle that works. And this is, most likely, what Alex passed on to him.

This year, his brother arrived at Ducati with fresh memories after spending the previous three years struggling with a Honda, so he has a very clear point of reference. By applying the corresponding coefficient, which he can include every day when training with him, the younger of the brothers knows perfectly well what the older one will be capable of, regardless of whether he drives a GP23 or a GP24. Even more so if we take into account what happened two years ago, when Ducati made the wrong choice of engine for 2022, and had to return to the 2021 engine to equip Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller.

Those most affected by this situation were Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, who had to swallow the engine specifications that the Turin and Australian discarded. Everyone will remember the obstacles that Enea Bastianini placed in the way of his theoretical leader. The fact is that both the “Beast” and Bagnaia drove two very similar Desmosedici GPs, with the same engine, while Martin and Zarco remained with the newer, but less competitive version. This is the scenario in which Marquez wants to see himself in 2024 and, like the Rimini native, also with the Gresini suit. “With one difference: Marc is not Enea, nor can he claim to be”, they explain from the Ducati garage.

At this point it remains to be seen how the Ducati management will manage the personnel it will have available, and this is where the distribution of power in Borgo Panigale comes into play. Dall’Igna is alone and, like all engineers considered geniuses, his ego is not small. This was clear from his words at Motegi, where he underlined that for him “the fact that Marc wants to leave Honda to get on a satellite Ducati can only give me satisfaction”, also revealing confidential talks with the Tokyo manufacturer, interested in the contractual situation of the engineer.

With his self-confidence satisfied, the task of controlling the wild beasts will be left to others. “If it were up to Gigi, in addition to Marquez, Pecco, Martin and the others, he would also put Fabio on one of his bikes. He just wants to win, win and win”, says Ducati which, in turn, understands that the possibility of having the most universal face of motorcycling could not be underestimated.

The risk is that the ambition personified by Dall’Igna will not turn against him. Especially if you consider that, in six years, the Italian brand can go from competing for the crown with the best version of Marquez with Andrea Dovizioso as the spearhead of its project, to the Spanish one relativizing the influence of Ducati in case it celebrates his seventh MotoGP title with a Desmosedici GP from the previous season. It remains to be seen how the Bolognese brand would handle such a situation, especially with its sponsors who, in theory, invest large amounts of money to have the best possible combination.

