Marc Marquez has made it known for days that he intends, or rather hopes, to reveal where he will race in 2024 during this weekend’s Motegi grand prix, but there is no certainty that by the end of Sunday’s race it will be managed to resolve the controversy he created for himself by wanting to leave the golden wing’s brand a season ahead of the contract he signed at the beginning of 2020. Márquez landed in Japan on Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to attend an event at Honda’s engineering school in Tokyo on Wednesday. Given his sporting situation, one of his main objectives is to sit down with the manufacturer’s executives, with whom he hopes to be able to agree on an amicable separation. The meeting will most likely only take place over the weekend in Motegi, where the top management of Honda Motor, the parent company, is expected to be present. The top management, led by Shiniji Aoyama, the most senior head of the two-wheel division, will be present at the circuit.

Koji Watanabe, president of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the Japanese manufacturer’s racing division, has always maintained that Honda would not prevent Marquez from leaving if that is his wish. “Obviously we would like him to continue. But, ultimately, the decision is up to him. If he wants to leave we will not hold him back,” the manager said in recent media appearances. According to some, it is unlikely that Honda will allow the rider who has won the last six MotoGP titles, and who has been its main attraction for the last decade, to free himself without having to respect the termination clauses included in the agreement between the two set off. However, unlike other disciplines, such as football, precedent suggests otherwise.

A situation rather similar to the one Márquez is experiencing now was that of Jorge Lorenzo, who retired at the end of 2019 and renounced the year of the contract he still had to complete, with Honda. That negotiation was conducted personally by Albert Valera, representative of the Majorcan. “Honda has always been very understanding towards Jorge’s situation and did not pose any obstacles, because that would not have benefited anyone,” Valera explained to Motorsport.com, who, once the #99 left the circuit, he now focuses on defending the interests of Jorge Martín, Aleix Espargaró and Pedro Acosta, among others. In fact, a source close to the recent talks between Honda and its riders assures the writer that the company has already promised to let him go, as long as he communicates it in time. This leads one to think that it could also be that everything was agreed upon. “Honda is not interested in keeping someone like Marc, who has already made it clear that he does not want to race that bike. It makes no sense to pay him the remaining year of his contract – more than 15 million euros – and for all the media coverage to be negative “, he claims.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A different person but one who knows very well the idiosyncrasies of Japanese companies, because he has worked for years with two of the largest companies in the MotoGP World Championship, is of the same opinion. “At this level, when a rider of Marc’s stature wants to leave a brand like Honda, money is usually not an impediment. So, what I would do in his place is sit down with the Honda bosses and explain the situation and my desire to leave, because this tandem has no further road to go”, says this authoritative voice, who adds: “Márquez spent years trying to make the project work, with a bike that hurt him, and I don’t think that Honda will force him to stay or penalize him for not doing so.”

To date, both Nadia Padovani, Gresini team manager, and Michele Masini and Carlo Merlini, team manager and commercial director respectively, have said absolutely nothing about who will accompany Alex Marquez in 2024. Ducati has also maintained a very neutral profile when was asked about the possibility of the #93 driving one of his Desmosedicis. But Buddh International Circuit, Paolo Ciabatti revealed that the Faenza team hopes to get a response from Marquez within a few days, after he tried to free himself.

Márquez and Gresini agree on everything, even if the Italian team and Ducati would like to tie him up for two years. He prefers to commit to just one (2024), to be completely free for 2025, when many of the most important names in the MotoGP will end their ties with their respective brands. This will leave some highly coveted positions vacant. Otherwise, if we are to believe what Ducati has declared, we must assume that the rider from Lleida should face next year with a Desmosedici with 2023 specifications, the same one with which Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin are fighting for the lead in the general classification, with just 13 points separating them.

While waiting for confirmation of this move, it could be seen as a step backwards. But if we look at it through the eyes of the protagonist, he probably doesn’t see it that way. First of all because in recent times he has had enough of being a tester, of developing a prototype which he has made very little progress on. The multiple champion already knows that this year’s Ducati works, so he will just have to concentrate on squeezing the maximum potential out of it. It should not be forgotten that this formula is also the one chosen by Marco Bezzecchi, who for 2024 has chosen to remain with the group that surrounds him, with the Mooney VR46, and to give up the latest version of the Desmosedici, to move on to Pramac, where would have a GP24 that will finally go to Franco Morbidelli.