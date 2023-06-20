Germany was presented as the best possible thermometer to evaluate the situation of the Marquez-Honda pairing, a practically unbeatable partnership between 2013 and 2019, with six world titles out of a possible seven. And the conclusion that can be drawn from his last visit to the Sachsenring, where so far he had counted his visits based on victories, is that the healthiest thing for his future is to consider going elsewhere.

In a day and a half, the Spaniard made two decisions which, knowing him at least minimally, were undoubtedly among the most painful I’ve ever had to face in his life. The first was to hold back in the Sprint, in order not to accumulate a fifth accident. “The balance didn’t pay off. Risking for a podium is worth it, finishing seventh or tenth isn’t worth it,” he said after crossing the finish line in eleventh position.

The crash he was trying to avoid on Saturday happened the following day during Warm-Up and was caused by the electronics in his prototype. In a left-hand bend, the rider jumped into the air, started rolling in the gravel and ended up being hit by his bike.

During a visit to the circuit clinic he was diagnosed with a small fracture in the thumb of his left hand, confirmed championship medical director Angel Charte. Despite the injury, the driver from Cervera (Lleida) obtained medical authorization to compete, which is why it is even more strange that an hour before the traffic lights went out he decided to “stop”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Before meeting reporters, the No. 93 locked himself in the truck with his team and met with HRC manager Tetsuhiro Kuwata, who declined to comment on the matter. “I don’t feel ready for the race,” said the Honda rider, looking disheveled and almost incredulous at the course he’s just covered.

In this sense, it is important not to mislead anyone: the reason that prompted Marquez not to take part in the race was neither the broken hand nor the multiple bruises accumulated following repeated falls. He did it out of impotence and because, after having always been the friendliest and most respectful in the world towards Honda, he understood that there was no other way than to say enough, to communicate to the brand with the golden wing that he had enough.

The Catalan claims he has fully recovered from his right arm injury in 2020 and has long reaffirmed that he is ready to go back to fighting to win. For too many months, however, he has been sending messages suggesting that his priority is to remain faithful to Honda, with which he has signed a multimillion-dollar contract that expires at the end of 2024.

In exchange, he has been asking for months for the most powerful house in the league to provide him with the necessary tools to at least have the chance to challenge the competition. But whenever he talked about his future, he also said: “If I can’t win with Honda, I’ll make a living.”

It is not known whether Honda’s lack of reaction is a matter of incapacity or disinterest, which would be even more worrying for the World Championship. But whether it’s the first or the second hypothesis, it’s almost impossible to find a reason to try to convince Marquez to stay connected to HRC.

If #93’s verbal language doesn’t make his frustration clear enough, his gestures are devastating. A middle finger after a turn 11 save; the throwing of gravel on the bike after another fall, or the image of tiredness, despondency and despair, shaking his head, leaning against the barriers, after falling back onto the asphalt in the Warm-Up.

What else needs to happen? The answer to this question is nothing, probably because it is too late and perhaps she has decided to seek her life outside, as she had foreseen. With all the crashes, injuries, beatings, bruises and operations, Marquez just wants to win again, to feel competitive again and to fight for the titles he used to collect.

A rider like him is not prepared, nor programmed, to cut the gas and let go like he did on Saturday. His debt to Honda, which respected him during the two years of injury, is more than paid. And giving another chance to the giant of the big H is far from ensuring a reaction of which we have no news.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The first prototype of the 2024 bike will take to the track in the Misano tests next September. And both the team and the rider’s entourage already know that Honda has nothing new to offer them.

At this point, Marquez knows perfectly well that if he doesn’t break with Honda, he’s condemned to two possible scenarios: either he fights against his own DNA and calms down like he did on Saturday, or he crashes and risks being seriously injured again, like him and Alex Rins well know.

The relationship between Marquez and Honda has reached a dead end, so the best option for the rider is divorce. A separation which, if it occurs, appears complicated if he takes into account the penalty he would have to face for leaving before 2024, when the four-year agreement (two plus two) that he signed in 2020 will expire.

In any case, remaining as it is now is not in anyone’s interest. Neither for him, nor for Red Bull, which has taken charge of planning his future, and even less for the championship, which sees his main attraction as a wounded lion.

Read also: