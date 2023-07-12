In times of racing shortage, the buzz of possible transfer moves monopolizes attention on the World Championship. In addition to Marc Marquez, who is spending the summer trying to unravel the mystery of his hypothetical departure from Honda, Bezzecchi is another rider on the grid who is attracting a lot of attention.

The 24-year-old Mooney VR46 driver has caused a sensation this season, winning twice on Sunday (Argentina and Le Mans) and once on Saturday (Assen), as well as finishing on the podium in half of the eight rounds so far.

When the championship resumes at Silverstone on the first weekend of August, the young Rimini rider will find himself in third place in the standings, just one point behind Jorge Martin, second, and 36 points behind leader Pecco Bagnaia. At that point it will probably be known whether next season he will stay with his current team or wear the Pramac suit, which are the two alternatives available to him.

Until this year, wearing the Paolo Campinoti team suit would have been interpreted as a step forward; an evolution at all levels, especially if one takes into account the fact that it is the satellite team that receives the greatest number of resources from the brand that supports it, in this case Ducati.

Indeed, the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale has recently insisted on defining his client as a second team factory, given the resources he puts into it. A high percentage of the technicians who work in the garage occupied by Martin and Johann Zarco, starting with Daniele Romagnoli and Massimo Branchini, the Spanish and French’s chief mechanics, are on the Ducati payroll.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, the growth ambition of the VR46 and other factors that will be described later will probably cause Pramac’s privileged status to lose weight or, at least, become a little more balanced with Valentino Rossi’s structure.

This change in the status of the Mooney VR46 is one of the arguments used by Uccio Salucci, the team manager, to justify his desire to retain Bezzecchi. “We want to progress and Pramac is still a direct rival. If Marco wants to stay, our priority is for him to stay,” the “Doctor’s” friend told Motorsport.com.

Apart from the hair and half-crazy appearance, Bezzecchi has other similarities that bring him closer to Rossi. One of the most obvious is his approach to racing and the importance he attaches to his surroundings. After all, the Academy and the Mooney VR46 have the same matrix and are communicating vessels, so most of the people he trains and has fun with in his everyday life are the ones he meets on the circuits.

In this sense, Matteo Flamigni, Rossi’s former technician who now leads his side of the garage, also plays a fundamental role in understanding the leap in quality made by the #72. In the event of signing for Pramac, the young man would land in an ecosystem that is new for him, with different people and with whom he has had no contact, a circumstance that would certainly be detrimental to his peace of mind.

This logical approach is not lost on Ducati, which is aware of the importance of the people around Bezzecchi when it comes to getting the best out of him. “We believe that he is not yet ready to embark on a solo adventure, without the people around him,” they declared from the Borgo Panigale offices, where they are currently trying to put all the pieces of the puzzle together.

If the human aspect can be decisive in the short-term future of the rider from Rimini, so is the technical one. Initially, Ducati had proposed a 2024 with Bezzecchi on a Demosedici GP23, the same formula currently in force, given that he rides a 2022 model. This would mean a saving of around 800,000 euros for the VR46 compared to the investment needed to order a GP24.

It also happens that Pramac, which has had two of the most advanced prototypes so far, would not be unhappy with moving on to having just one GP24 (Martin) and that Zarco, or whoever will replace him next season, would compete with a GP23. From the VR46 they see this scenario as ideal, especially given the level of mastery of the bike they have recently acquired. “As a team we are ready to race with a GP24, because we have more experience. Last year, with Luca – Marini drove the GP23 – we suffered a little more, but now we’re ready,” added Salucci.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati is willing to make an extra effort to give the rider the most valuable bike. Having said that, with the necessary conditions. To understand the former, it is necessary to take a look at the agreement between VR46 and Ducati, which expires at the end of 2024.

Evidently, one of the Bologna-based firm’s priorities is to keep Bezzecchi on one of its bikes, whether or not Mooney VR46 might consider signing for another supplier ahead of 2025.

While such a move would be surprising, given the recent lack of competitiveness shown by the M1s, the possibility cannot be ruled out entirely, given the strong link between Rossi and Yamaha. This could prompt Ducati to offer him a factory rider contract to ensure he remains under their umbrella, no matter which bikes VR46 uses.

Such a scenario makes sense when you consider that Ducati only has four riders on its roster (Bagnaia and Bastianini, Martin and Zarco) following the departure of Jack Miller to KTM, so the ‘vacancy’ left by the Australian would be filled from Bezzecchi.