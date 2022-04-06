The Spaniard waited until the last minute to confirm his presence at Sunday’s race in Texas, one of his favorite tracks. He has won in seven of his eight MotoGP visits, and the only time he hasn’t (2019) was due to a crash while leading the pack, with a significant margin in his favor. of him.

That stupid accident opened the door for Alex Rins, who took his first win in the premier class. If it hadn’t been for the Suzuki rider, MotoGP would have known only one winner so far at the Circuit of the Americas: Marc Marquez.

If the Honda rider travels to the United States it is because he has fully recovered from the diplopia problems he suffered after an accident in the Indonesian Grand Prix Warm-Up, and which led him to lose that round and the next one on Sunday. last in Argentina. Unlike most injuries, double vision either exists or doesn’t exist, so it can be assumed that # 93 can see well.

Even more so after he rode on the Alcarràs circuit (Lleida) on Monday, where he regained confidence in speed on a 600cc CBR. Of course, that bike has nothing to do with the RC213V he’ll be riding this Friday, but given the impossibility of testing his usual prototype, the gold-wing brand’s popular supersport has done its best.

In the last three weeks, from the Mandalika accident and up to the last few days, Marquez has been very impressed from a moral point of view. The people around him have never seen him so emotionally affected, as his brother said at Termas de Rio Hondo.

“I’ve never seen him this down,” said Alex last week. The hit on the Lombok tarmac that driver # 93 took was tremendous, but probably not as strong as the one that hit him when he realized his eye problems had returned.

The same ones that prevented him from challenging Stefan Bradl for the Moto2 title in 2011. And the same ones that last year, the year of his return after nine months of absence due to the fracture of the humerus suffered in Jerez (2020) , led him to miss the last two stages of the calendar, in Portugal and Valencia.

On this occasion, the recovery period was much shorter than in the two previous cases, but Marquez is fully aware that he cannot always be so “lucky”. While he may seem strange and even cynical, Marquez still has time for everything. But his aspirations, and not only from a sporting point of view, will certainly depend on his ability to self-control.

At 29, the curriculum that precedes him places him as one of the best drivers in history, if not the best of all for what he did and against who did it. However, if the Catalan wants to continue making history, he is obliged to make a chip change to prevent the outcome of a weekend as adverse as the one in Indonesia from ending even worse than he did there.

In Mandalika, a series of factors combined to push the multi-champion beyond the limits of risk that his current physical condition allows. Michelin brought a rear tire that made life impossible for several teams, especially Honda and Suzuki. Márquez, true to his honesty, complained less than the others and focused on trying to be as fast as possible.

The result was four crashes in five sessions, two of them in the second qualifying session (Q2), less than seven minutes apart. “The second I could have avoided it, but my blood was burning,” he said at the time. These are the traps that he must not fall into, because the price he could pay is very high. And not only because another blow to the head, if it affects his vision, will lead him to lose more races, but also because of the danger that accidents in MotoGP entail.

As we said, the driver born in Lleida did not lose hope of achieving what he had set for himself as soon as he knew he would be able to start the season: “I want to fight for the title, that’s the goal. I’ll succeed or not, that’s another story. But that’s where I begin. “

Despite missing in the last two rounds, Marquez is just one point behind Pecco Bagnaia in the overall standings, nine behind Pol Espargaro, his neighbor in the HRC factory garage, and 34 behind leader Aleix Espargaró, with the championship just getting started.

In this sense, Austin seems like the ideal track to start making up for lost ground, given the superiority it has always shown here. However, the dominance he has always shown on this track may also work against him. Especially now that prudence must prevail over audacity.