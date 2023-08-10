On 10 November, at the start of the Malaysian Grand Prix, Alvaro Bautista will return to ride a MotoGP bike for a Grand Prix in the premier class astride a Ducati that will have the colors of the Superbike team, Aruba.it.

The Spaniard had left the most important paddock in motorcycling in 2018, after the Valencia GP held on November 18 of the same year, when he was left without a bike for the following season. For 2019 he had in fact lost his place in the Aspar team, where he raced on a Ducati. In the same year, Bautista raced two Grands Prix with the factory team, replacing the injured Jorge Lorenzo.

During his five-year absence from MotoGP, the Spaniard competed in the Superbike world championship, where he made his debut in 2019 with the factory Ducati team, which he left to join the factory Honda team in 2020 and 2021. After two difficult years, Bautista is back in Ducati in 2022, winning the world title at the end of the season. This was his second crown after the 125cc one he took in 2006. The rider from Talavera de la Reina is defending his title very solidly this season, looking for the one-two finish.

Alvaro Bautista, Ducati, testing at Misano Photo by: Matteo Cavadini

“I’m really happy to be able to contest the Wild Card MotoGP in Sepang, a track that I really like and which I’m happy to come back to since it’s not on the WorldSBK calendar,” says Bautista. “The tests with the Ducati Desmosedici GP gave positive indications: the feeling was good and I enjoyed it. I want to sincerely thank Ducati and Aruba.it because without them it would have been impossible to realize this opportunity. At the same time, however, I would like to to say that this MotoGP race will represent a bonus for me and not a priority. For this we must remain focused on the WorldSBK championship, which is the only thing that matters now. I want to stay focused for this last part of the season which will be very demanding, with many races in a short time. The feeling with the Panigale V4R is good and I hope to continue on this path. Then, when the season is over, we’ll think about going to Malaysia to have fun. Now I’ll take a little vacation and then we’ll see you at Magny-Cours”.

The wild card for Alvaro will arrive ten days before his 39th birthday (November 21) and after having renewed for another season, until the end of 2024, with the Italian manufacturer to continue in the top production-derived category. Bautista requested the invitation as a reward for last year’s title win and after carrying out two tests with the Desmosedici at Misano, where the Spaniard felt he still had the level to compete with the current riders on the MotoGP grid.

Right from the start, Alvaro asked Ducati to be a wild card at Sepang, a circuit that fits his riding like a glove and where the bike performs with great efficiency. Ducati tried to convince the Spaniard to return to Misano or Valencia, in the last race of the championship, but in the end the Spaniard’s obstinacy got the better of the Bolognese manufacturer’s sporting and economic criteria.