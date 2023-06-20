If the Ducati is literally annihilating the competition in MotoGP, and is doing the same in the Superbike world championship, thanks to the dominance of Alvaro Bautista. In fact, the 38-year-old driver from Talavera won the 2022 championship and has already strongly stamped his mark on the 2023 one as well, given that he is leading the standings with 298 points against the 212 of his immediate rival Toprak Razgatlioglu.

As prize for last year’s victory in the factory-derived category, Alvaro Bautista had asked Luigi Dall’Igna, head of the Ducati Racing Department, to be able to test the Desmosedici which is putting on a show in MotoGP. The Spanish was thus accorded a test that took place today in Misano Adriatico, on a GP23 dressed in the colors of the Aruba.it team with which he completed 60 laps, taking to the track together with test driver Michele Pirro.

Bautista’s words

“I am happy to ride one of these bikes again. The difference between a Superbike and a MotoGP is striking in every respect. I had good sensations from the first lap and I understood the bike very well and I can say that I enjoyed it a lot. I adapted better than I expected. Current bikes are very different, especially in aerodynamics. I just want to have fun and understand these MotoGP bikes better.

A Wild Card? I don’t think about that, I’m focused only on this test. It’s the first time in my entire career that I’ve done a real test with a factory team, it’s something incredible for me. I just think about having fun, with nothing else on my mind.”

Dall’Igna’s words

“Alvaro is a great driver. This morning was smooth and we are happy, but lap times weren’t our goal. The test was important and I’m happy to see him here having fun with the bike. It’s one of the most beautiful days of the year, it’s the reward for what we did last season. He had used an old bike and wanted to understand what had changed over the years and what sensations he had on the bike, that’s all.

A Wild Card? It’s too early to know. The season will be very long and we will arrive exhausted at the end of the year. We will see, but at the moment it is not our goal. It may go well with the bike, but I don’t want to think too much about it. I want to see him smile when he gets off the bike, that’s all.”