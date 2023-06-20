He strongly wanted it and it certainly cannot be said that Alvaro Bautista did not enjoy his award, judging by the enthusiasm with which he talks about it. As a reward for bringing the Superbike world title back to Borgo Panigale last season, Ducati allowed him to jump on a Desmosedici GP at Misano for a two-day test.

To tell the truth, today the Spanish rider only had half a day available before handing over the saddle to test rider Michele Pirro, who had some new things to test, but this was enough for him to understand the technical evolution that the Rossa had since making the jump to production derivatives at the end of the 2018 season.

“I am very happy to have been able to ride this bike again. The difference between Superbike and MotoGP is really impressive, in practically every area, from acceleration to braking, through aerodynamics and power. The difference is truly incredible , but I’m happy because the feeling was good right from the first laps and I understood the bike very well, so I had a lot of fun,” said Bautista, who then didn’t hide that he thought he would have struggled more to adapt.

“The adaptation to the bike went very well, perhaps better than I would have expected. The last time I rode a MotoGP bike was in 2018 and now the bike is very different. I didn’t have fresh memories, but even if I had, the bike is completely different now, especially from an aerodynamic point of view. After so many years in Superbike, the difference is felt, because the bike is harder and so are the tyres, then there’s more power. Honestly however, I expected it to be harder to adapt, but I almost immediately began to understand how to ride it. It was a positive test”, added Alvaro, who will perhaps be able to do a few more laps later on to prepare himself better for tomorrow, when will have the whole day at his disposal.

Alvaro Bautista, Ducati, Test at Misano Photo by: Matteo Cavadini

“This afternoon Michele Pirro has to try some things for the Ducati, but if there’s time at the end of the day, I’ll do a couple more runs, because I think we can improve my position on the bike, because it’s a bit big for my size. So there are a couple of things we can try and then evaluate whether to continue using them tomorrow. The goal, however, is just to try to ride in the most comfortable way possible”.

There is absolute secrecy on the lap times on his part and on Ducati’s, but the Superbike world champion reiterated that there is no reason to go looking for performance: “No, our goal is not to make a time, but just to have fun and understand this new MotoGP I won’t do a time attack because I don’t want to take any risks: this is just a prize for last year’s World Championship and we have to think that next week there’s a race at Donington which is the most important thing.”

Also because, at least for the moment, he dismissed the possibility of doing a wild card in the premier class in the final part of the season: “I don’t have an idea, because basically in my entire career it’s the first time I’ve tested with a winning factory bike. I’ve never had this opportunity and it’s incredible. It’s true that five years ago I raced at Phillip Island with the factory team, but I hadn’t had the opportunity to prepare. Ducati did their utmost to make me feel at home. I’m comfortable, but the next step is just to enjoy tomorrow. There’s nothing else in my head,” he concluded.

