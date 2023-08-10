MotoGP, Ducati wild card Bautista at Sepang

Good news for Ducati fans. Alvaro Bautista in fact, he will race on the Sepang weekend astride the Ducati Desmosedici GP as a MotoGP wild card. This was announced by the Ducati Aruba Racing team, with which the Spaniard races in Superbike.

The press release

“Alvaro Bautista and the Aruba.it Racing team will fly to Malaysia from 10 to 12 November 2023 to take part in the Grand Prix Of Malaysia which will be staged at the Sepang International Circuit, two weeks after the conclusion of the Superbike World Championship scheduled in Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) on the weekend of 27-29 October“, reads the note from Ducati. “It will be the third wild card of the 2023 season for Ducati – after the two Italian rounds at Mugello in May and the one at Misano scheduled from 8 to 10 September, with Michele Pirro – which since last year has further strengthened its partnership with Aruba.it competing in three events on the MotoGP calendar with the same liveries used by the official Panigale V4Rs of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team in the Superbike championship“.

“Following the two tests carried out recently at Misano on the Ducati Desmosedici GP – which provided convincing indications – Bautista, reigning World Champion and current leader of the Superbike standings, will therefore return to contest a MotoGP race after his last appearance in Valencia (Spain ) in the 2018 season“.

Bautista’s words

“I’m really happy to be able to have the MotoGP wild card at Sepang, a track that I really like and which I’m happy to return to since it’s not on the Superbike calendar. The tests with the Ducati Desmosedici GP gave positive indications: the feeling was good and I enjoyed it. I want to sincerely thank Ducati and Aruba.it because without them it would have been impossible to realize this opportunity“, this is the comment of the 38-year-old. “At the same time, however, I would like to say that this MotoGP race will be a bonus for me and not a priority. For this we have to stay focused on the Superbike championship, which is the only thing that matters now. I want to stay focused for this last part of the season which will be very demanding, with many races in a short time. The feeling with the Panigale V4R is good and I hope to continue on this path. Then, when the season is over, we’ll think about going to Malaysia to have fun. Now I’m going to take a little vacation and then we’ll see you at Magny-Cours”.