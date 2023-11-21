“This injury affected 90% of my weekend, I couldn’t ride well for the entire Grand Prix.” When Alvaro Bautista pronounced these words after the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, a race held as a wild card for Ducati to win its second consecutive world title in Superbike, many turned up their noses, thinking that the Spaniard wanted to try to justify the over 50 second delay incurred by the winner Enea Bastianini.

However, today it was put in black and white that the Talavera del Reina rider was not lying, via a short statement on his condition that was released by Aruba.it Racing Ducati, which revealed that in the week following the Sepang race, Bautista underwent tests carried out by Dr. Angel Villamor in Madrid.

After the specialist consultation and the analysis of the cervical magnetic resonance imaging for loss of strength and paresthesias in the left upper limb which appeared after the fall at the Jerez tests and during the Malaysian weekend, the Ducati rider was diagnosed with a C6-C7 cervical hernia and a C5-C6 disc protrusion.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Further specialist tests are scheduled in the next few days in order to establish any damage due to nerve compression at the cervical level. At the moment, however, surgery is not planned.

“In the Jerez tests I had a bit of a bad fall and hit my neck hard. I had no symptoms or pain, but from Friday, when I got on the bike again, I started to notice a strong pain in my arm. he’s been improving, I’ve had treatments all weekend, but there hasn’t been any improvement. It leaves me with a bad taste in my mouth because I wasn’t able to enjoy the weekend at all”, said the two-time world champion of Superbike after his return to MotoGP.

Regarding the problems that this situation caused him on the Desmosedici GP, Bautista added: “If you look at the telemetry, compared to the other riders in the right corners I’m at their level, but in the left ones they give me six or seven tenths when braking, I have no strength in my arm. I have no pain as long as I force my arm on the handlebars, as if the pain were coming backwards.”