Like when Christmas arrives and the days before unwrapping presents seem to never go by. So probably Alvaro Bautista lived waiting for the test on the Ducati Desmosedici GP. But “Christmas” has finally arrived and today ended two days of testing in which the reigning Superbike champion was able to experience the thrill of the MotoGP again.

At the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, the Spaniard had the opportunity to ride with the MotoGP world champion motorcycle. Finding the speed and sensations of the prototypes was certainly particular, after a first half day in which he had to “hand over the lead” to tester Michele Pirro, Bautista was able to complete Day 2 in full today, fully enjoying every moment.

50 laps completed on Day 1, while on the second and final day, the reigning SBK champion worked on setup and various tire solutions. A real test, in which he immersed himself completely in the MotoGP mood. After 49 laps, the best time was 1’32”590, signed with a soft tire in the morning. Back on the track in the afternoon, Bautista took “his” Ducati back into his hands. A few laps completed with the Panigale V4R allowed him to regain confidence and sensations in view of the next round, scheduled at Donington next week.

Alvaro Bautista, Ducati Photo by: Aruba.it Racing

In the two days of testing, Alvaro never looked for a time attack, aiming only to enjoy the sensations on the track. The result was more than satisfactory: “It was a good test. I really enjoyed getting back on the Ducati Desmosedici GP and I’m satisfied with the work we’ve done. Furthermore, between the first and second day, the feeling improved also thanks to the team and Ducati who put me in a position to fix the bike with modifications that helped me feel even more at ease”.

“We also worked to gain confidence with various tire solutions and the results were tangible. The weather? It’s also not important because I’ve never pushed for the time trial: there was no reason to take any risks. The future? The future is in Donington and Imola. We have two very close rounds and after this good experience I just have to think about the Superbike World Championship”, concludes the reigning world champion.