Alvaro Bautista’s weekend wasn’t as stellar as expected. After winning the Superbike world championship last year, the Spaniard obtained a MotoGP test as a reward and subsequently an invitation to compete in a premier class grand prix, already with the second title in his pocket, won three weeks ago.

However, an injury that occurred during a test last week affected Bautista’s performance, as he was unable to fully exploit the Ducati’s qualities: “I didn’t want to say anything about the injury, we riders are a bit stubborn and always try to fight against everything.”

“In the Jerez tests I had a bit of a bad fall and hit my neck hard. I had no symptoms or pain, but from Friday, when I got on my motorbike again, I started to notice a strong pain in my arm. It didn’t get better, I had treatments all weekend, but there was no improvement. It leaves me with a bad taste in my mouth because I wasn’t able to enjoy the weekend at all,” continues Alvaro, going into the specifics of the injury.

The Spaniard reveals how this had a negative impact on a weekend that should have been fun: “If you look at the telemetry, compared to the other riders in the right corners I’m at their level, but in the left ones they give me six or seven tenths when braking, I’m left with no strength in my arm. So it was a bad weekend, but not for the result, because I couldn’t enjoy even a moment and ride at ease. I didn’t want to say anything, but the truth is that I was quite sorry. I didn’t want to give importance to it, but it influenced me, yesterday I told the team because they were very shocked by the fact that I was doing well in the right corners and very badly in the left ones”.

Without a doubt the three-time world champion had a lot of bad luck, after a long time waiting to be able to race in MotoGP again, but he could not express his conditions: “Also, I don’t know very well what I have, I’m sorry. I have no pain as long as I force my arm on the handlebars, as if the pain comes backwards. I have to do some tests. In Jerez I noticed the pain in my neck, but if I don’t push myself I don’t feel anything. I’ll have to understand well. I’m very frustrated with myself, apart from the result. This injury affected 90% of my weekend, I couldn’t ride well for the entire grand prix.”