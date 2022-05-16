Enea Bastianini’s third victory of the season, the Ducati double with Jack Miller, and Aprilia still on the podium with Aleix Espargaro made the audience soar at the French GP, the week of the MotoGP test. Le Mans represented the best result of the season: yesterday 641,000 average spectators attended the premier class, with 958,000 unique spectators and a 5% share. Sky Sport MotoGP was also the platform’s most viewed channel throughout the day. The other classes also performed well, with an average of 125,000 spectators for Moto3 and 173,000 for Moto2. Excellent results for studies: the pre-race of the MotoGP collected 201 thousand average spectators, while the post obtained 190 thousand. On TV8, the delayed top class race was seen by 668,000 average viewers.